Bolsonaro’s former aide stayed 12 hours at the PF headquarters; lawyers had access to the investigation records on the day of the hearing

The testimony of the former adjutant of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, to the Federal Police, on Thursday (30.Aug.2023), only lasted about 3 hours, although he stayed at the corporation building in Brasília for 12 hours. Reason for the delay in concluding the hearing: the defense only had access to the investigation documents on that day.

O Power360 found that Cid’s defense had access to the physical documents of the investigation that investigates the alleged scheme for the sale of jewelry abroad on the morning of Thursday (31.Aug). There are folders with over 20,000 sheets. This would have led to the former assistant, who accompanied the analysis of the investigation, and his lawyers staying at the PF headquarters.

The PF heard 8 people connected to the jewelry case on Thursday:

Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro ;

; Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – ex-Bolsonaro aide;

– ex-Bolsonaro aide; General Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – father of Cid;

– father of Cid; Frederick Wassef – lawyer for the Bolsonaro family;

– lawyer for the Bolsonaro family; Fabio Wajngarten – Bolsonaro’s lawyer and adviser;

– Bolsonaro’s lawyer and adviser; Marcelo Camara – former adviser to Bolsonaro;

– former adviser to Bolsonaro; Osmar Crivelatti – Bolsonaro’s former adviser.

All depositions started around 11 am.

The Bolsonaros, Wajngarten and Câmara were silent. They stated that they will only speak if the jewelry case is being processed in the 1st instance, not in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

POSSIBLE DENOUNCEMENT

Mauro Cid’s team is interested in carrying out a plea bargain. O Power360 found, however, that the difficulties for the defense to have access to inquiries have been an obstacle in negotiations with the PF.