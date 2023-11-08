Deputy Attorney General claims there is a lack of evidence regarding the facts exposed and says that “there is no robustness for offering a complaint”

Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico dos Santos said he considers that Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s accusation is “weak” and contains “narratives” by the ex-president’s former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He is coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

“When we have a plea agreement, everything that is said needs to be corroborated. I can’t say that a piece like this will be useful if that doesn’t happen”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Wednesday (Nov 8, 2023), “My view is that of the accusing body and that, from this perspective, it can affirm that there are only narratives there and there is no robustness for offering a complaint“, continued. “So, in the face of this not being there, it is weak”, he added.

The PGR was against the plea bargain agreement between PF and Mauro Cid. Santos said that the fact that the accusation was “weak” is not the fault of the Federal Police. “This is not a fault in anyone’s work.”, he stated. “I do not criticize the PF or whoever signed the agreement”, he added.

According to the deputy attorney general, “The whistleblower who proposes to sign this type of agreement is not enough to have a narrative, he has to point out the participants in a crime and point out, at least, the paths to evidence to confirm what he said”.

Santos mentioned that there is “various decisions” of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) annulling agreements “because the accusations were based solely on the allegations”.

According to him, Cid did not present proof of the facts exposed in any of the topics mentioned in the statement. The deputy attorney general said he had requested steps to corroborate the alleged crimes described in the agreement.

“I requested several things, but I can’t talk about them precisely to avoid frustrating the investigation. I don’t throw away evidence, so I want to give value to this statement so that I can use it”he declared.

Read more about the plea bargain: