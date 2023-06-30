Ex-president said he was “sure” that former aide-de-camp did not even open the messages that arrived on the device

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the telephone number of his former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was a “Wall of Lamentations” of people close to the government. The PF (Federal Police) found on Cid’s cell phone a draft of the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) that could be used in articulating a democratic rupture. The former chief executive stated that the cell phone worked as a “mailbox” and that the information did not reach him. He also said to have “certainty” that his former aide-de-camp wouldn’t even open the messages. “What’s Cid’s phone number? It’s the wailing wall, it’s a post office box. Everything that happened to me for Brazil was: ‘Liga pro Cid’”declared in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia this Friday (June 30, 2023).