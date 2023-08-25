Hearing was held on this 5th and lasted about 10 minutes; Cezar Bitencourt left the Court without speaking to journalists

Mauro Cid’s lawyer, Cezar Bitencourt, met this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) with Justice Alexandre de Moraes at the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Moraes is the rapporteur for the investigation in which Cid is being investigated. The military has been arrested since May 3 in an operation that investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards in the public health system. The meeting was held during the Court’s regimental break and lasted about 10 minutes. –standard time of audiences with ministers. Bitencourt was silent as he left the office.

Watch (32s):