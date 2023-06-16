Without indicating how there could be popular and Armed Forces support, documents published by Veja magazine also suggest an intention to remove ministers from the Supreme Court and institute military intervention

Despite not saying how he would get popular support and adherence from the top of the Armed Forces, documents found on Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s cell phone indicate that there were some military personnel wanting to annul the 2022 presidential elections, dismiss ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and make a military intervention in Brazil.

All of this is in files found by the PF (Federal Police) on the phone of the ex-president’s aide Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The documents were published by the magazine Look on Thursday (June 15, 2023). No one from the Armed Forces High Command nor Bolsonaro appears in these documents supporting the plan to reject the 2022 election result.

The main documentArmed Forces as moderating power” has 3 pages. It lists 8 steps for the execution of the plan, without presenting any explanation of how it would be possible to obtain institutional support for such measures. Are they:

1. appointment of a federal intervenor;

two. setting a deadline for restoring the Constitutional order;

3. definition of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police as subordinate to the intervenor;

4. suspension of acts of the Judiciary and removal of ministers;

5. opening of an inquiry to investigate the removed ministers;

6. authorization for the intervenor to suspend other unconstitutional acts practiced by the Judiciary;

7. replacement of retired TSE ministers;

8. setting a deadline for holding new elections.

Below is the original document obtained by the magazine Look:



Playback/Watch

The text says that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, “could never have chaired the TSE, since he and [o vice-presidente] Geraldo Alckmin have long-standing ties”. Moraes was Alckmin’s secretary of state twice, when the vice president was governor of São Paulo.

The document is part of a 66-page report produced by the Intelligence Directorate of the Federal Police. Experts scrutinized WhatsApp messages, audios, security backups and files stored by the former president’s assistant on his cell phone.

According to the magazine Look, a second document, found on the former aide-de-camp’s phone, indicates that the possibility of enacting a state of siege, one of the most extreme measures provided for in the Constitution, was also evaluated. Minister Alexandre de Moraes is cited as justification for enacting the measure.

“In these elections, Minister Alexandre de Moraes could never have presided over the TSE, since he and Geraldo Aickmin have long-standing ties, as everyone knows”says an excerpt from the document.

READ EXCERPTS FROM THE PF DOCUMENT

Despite the exchange of messages between Colonel Jean Lawand Junior (Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army) and Mauro Cid, there is no indication of how Bolsonaro’s former assistant or anyone else could get popular support and support from the top of the Armed Forces. Armed to annul the elections.

The messages played by Look they are even clear about the fact that Jair Bolsonaro never gave any favorable signal for the idea of ​​trying to annul the elections. On the contrary. All of Mauro Cid’s messages are to the effect that his then boss was not inclined to go ahead with that kind of plan.

In 2022, Jean Lawand Junior had taken over one of the sub-headships in the General Staff of the Army. In 2023, he won one of the most desired sinecures for uniforms: the position of military representative of Brazil in Washington, in the United States. The magazine Look reports having sought out Lawand, who acknowledged his friendship with Mauro Cid, but declared that he did not remember any dialogue that could suggest some kind of institutional rupture.

Below are excerpts from the PF document published by the magazine Look:

In one of the messages, the colonel suggests Bolsonaro needed “give the order” for the Armed Forces to act. “He has to give the order, brother. There’s no way it can’t be fulfilled.” he wrote.

In an audio sent to the then aide-de-camp, the colonel insists: “For God’s sake, Cidão. For God’s sake, do something, man. Convince him to do it. He can’t back down now. He has nothing to lose. He will be arrested. The president will be arrested. And, worse, in Papuda, man”.

Mauro Cid responds that Bolsonaro did not give the order for military intervention because “he doesn’t trust ACE”. ACE is a reference to the High Command of the Army, the summit formed by generals and the Minister of Defense.

Colonel Jean Laland Junior, however, insisted that the aide-de-camp convince the president to “give the order”. In one of the messages, he states that Edson Skora Rosty, Deputy Commander of Land Operations, would have assured him that if “the EB [Exército Brasileiro] receive the order“, would fulfill “readily”but, “in own way”the Army would do nothing because their actions could be seen”like blow”.

In the last message exchanged between Mauro Cid and Lawand, on December 21, the colonel says that he learned that, despite efforts, “nothing will come out”says he is disappointed and says: “We handed over the country to the bandits”. The then adjutant, laconic, replies: “Unfortunately”.

The messages obtained from the analysis of Mauro Cid’s cell phone show something that was already known about the minority of the military being in favor of some action against the result of the 2022 elections. This type of feeling was publicly expressed in posters and demonstrations of people camped in front of Army barracks in several cities in Brazil at the end of 2022. Family members of the military frequented these camps.

But the reproductions of messages from Mauro Cid’s cell phone, now revealed in the magazine’s report Lookprove that this type of institutional rupture never managed to gain traction at the top of the Armed Forces or by the then president at the end of his term, Jair Bolsonaro.

It is impossible to know what actually went through Bolsonaro’s mind when some subordinates suggested that he give an order for the Armed Forces High Command to consider a military intervention. In practice, however, the former president did not give such an order as requested by some more radical aulics.

Bolsonaro denies that he intended to go in that direction. In an interview with the magazine Lookhe admitted that he heard this kind of idea “in an outburst tone”. But he said he would never have taken such suggestions seriously. “Some thought the guys were playing outside the four lines. In many cases they were. I had to play too. So I said: ‘When you take a step out, f… general’ ”said the former president, according to a transcription of his speech by the magazine.

WOMAN OF CID

According to the magazine Looka PF report also shows messages from Gabriela Cid, the wife of the former aide, whose cell phone was seized in the investigation of vaccination card fraud.

She calls for Bolsonaro supporters to “invade” Brasilia, preaches a stoppage of truck drivers and attacks Alexandre de Moraes. In a dialogue with Ticiana Villas Bôas, daughter of General Eduardo Villas Bôas, former commander of the Army, held shortly after the second round of the elections, she defends the need for a new election and the adoption of the printed vote.

“We are facing a tense moment where we have to put pressure on Congress”, it says. The general’s daughter responds incisively: “Either that or the fall of Moraes”.

ACTIVE MILITARY

Cid was also part of a WhatsApp group with “active military” called “Dosssss!”. The PF does not identify these soldiers, but lists the messages and a threat to Alexandre de Moraes.

“Let us be ready… The institutional rupture has already occurred… Everything that is done now, by the PR [presidente], FAN [Forcas Armadas] and everything else, will not stop the people’s revolution”says a soldier. “Are there going to be bald guys being dragged by armored vehicles in Brasilia?”asks another.