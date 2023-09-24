The world of mechanical keyboards has now matured enough to the point of giving us products that offer high-level performance at truly affordable prices, and an example of these could be the keyboard Cidoo ABM098, a compact 1800 mechanical keyboard that offers dual connection mode with 3 devices at the same time: USB Type-C cable and Bluetooth 5.0. This is an ideal keyboard for those looking for precision, speed, reliability and comfort for long gaming or work sessions.

Obviously, like anything, the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard also has a target, in fact if you are a person who is looking for a keyboard compact mechanics with 1800 layoutwho offers you one triple connection modeprogrammability that can be set via the VIA software, high quality materials, a rotary knob with which to adjust the volume and replaceable mechanical switches, then the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard is the one for you.

In this review I will tell you about this keyboard, its technical features, its functionality, its specifications and of its actual performance “in the field”I will also show you why the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard is a high-quality keyboard that offers a lot of performance and convenience for gamers and professionals, but let’s not go any further, read on to find out everything you need to know about the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard.

Package contents and design of the Cidoo ABM098

The packaging of the Cidoo ABM098 is the classic one that you will find with almost all mechanical keyboards, however the simple and clean design These are two important aspects that contribute to the quality and attractiveness of this product. As you can see from the photos below, the packaging is a white cardboard box with the logo, model name and brand name in red. The box has a rectangular shape with generous dimensions, considering that it must contain the keyboard, accessories, and edge protections to avoid any accidental damage.

Inside the box, the keyboard is wrapped in a protective plastic bag and foam sheet to prevent damage during transportation. The box also contains a USB Type-C cable, a 2.4G wireless receiver, a user manual, a wrench to remove keycaps and switches, and some spare switches. The packaging is simple but elegant, and reflects the minimalist style of the keyboard.

The design of the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard is a compact design from 1800 which offers all the necessary functions whether you want to play or use it for work, it is also ergonomic, functional and in a certain sense modern, even in the gray color that was provided to us. The keyboard has 97 keys + 1 knob covering the main area, the part for the numeric keypad and some additional cursor keys.

The keyboard has a Inclination angle adjustable on two levels, which adapts to different user preferences, while as for the case, we have shock- and scratch-resistant ABS plastic, a sturdy and durable metal switch plate, and double-shot PBT keycaps that do not they fade or wear easily. The keyboard also has customizable RGB lights which make the keyboard more fun and attractive.

The keyboard has a metal rotary knob which can be used to control volume, brightness, lighting mode and other customizable functions. Then if we analyze the details, the keyboard has a gasket assembly, materials in Poron PCB foam it’s a IXPE switch plate which dampen noise and cushion the impact of each key press.

The keyboard has replaceable mechanical switches that allow them to be changed without soldering or disassembling the keyboard, and as already mentioned in the introduction, it supports a double connection mode (USB Type-C cable And Bluetooth 5.0) but it can connect up to 3 devices at the same time – through a simple key input we can switch between one device and another –. The keyboard has a built-in 4000 mAh battery which guarantees a long life of the same.

Specifications and testing of the Cidoo ABM098

For this review I want to start talking about the problems I have encountered with programming via VIA, a software that allows you to create macros and reassign keys in a simple and intuitive way – or at least that’s how it should be –. The keyboard itself has an integrated memory to store key changes in different levels and can be easily switched between them, however in order to have access to this possibility there is a need for external software.

The process to be able to start VIA and everything around is explained step by step in the instruction manualhowever, despite having tried the same operation again on 3 different devices (1 desktop PC with Windows, a laptop also with Windows, and finally a MacBook Pro), the result was always the sameMeaning what “Searching for devices”.

The pairing attempt between VIA and the keyboard was successful both in bluetooth and cable mode, but unfortunately there was no response. Obviously, being a mechanical keyboard of this magnitude, one would expect everything to work as best as possible, but in this one case this was not the case. I say unique because in every other respect the keyboard did not disappoint, and I think it is more of a communication problem between the Cidoo ABM098 and the softwaresince PCs had no problem recognizing it.

Let’s now move on to the positive things I found in this keyboard, starting from the materials used for assembly, both from the gasket which guarantees an excellent fit without using screws, choice which ensures that vibrations are reduced to a minimum, and also limits the noise produced by pressing the keys, making the keyboard quieter and more stable.

As already mentioned, it uses high-quality polyurethane foam and an IXPE switch plate which further dampen noise and absorb the shock of each key press, not to mention that this improves the keyboard’s audio profile and tactile feel.

Now let’s move on to what many still call “the little lights”. The Cidoo ABM098 has some South facing LEDs which avoid interference with the popular cherry profile keycaps, it also has some RGB lights customizable that make the keyboard more attractive and fun to use, without forgetting that the brightness of these is adjustable, so you have it as personalized as possible. One thing that I discovered only later is that even the metal plate placed above the numeric keypad has its own unique customization, therefore, as you can see in the photo below, we could decide to have the plate of one color, and the keyboard of a other, or with some specific effect among the various that can be selected.

The rotary knob that we find on the Cidoo ABM098 is made of metal and can be used for control the volume, the brightness, the lighting mode or other functions, all customizable. The knob also has a built-in button that can be pressed to perform other actions, which are also programmable.

Com repeated several times the keyboard has a format of 97 keys + 1 (the knob) which cover all the functions necessary for gaming or work, with the integrated numeric keypad which can be useful for many people, and the same can be said for additional cursor keyswhich facilitate navigationand – in my opinion very comfortable –.

Finally we arrive at the switch side, i.e. the mechanism thanks to which the button works, making noises or not, being harder to press or lighter. The Cidoo ABM098 has some replaceable mechanical switches which allow you to change them easily without the need to disassemble or desolder the keyboard; for removing the keys and switches, in the package we will find a practical tool for removal, the “large” side is placed in such a way that the edges match the openings, and then it is levered and removed, for the switches instead we will use the “thin” side, in this case we will have to be very careful in order to avoid breaking the pins – remember that the keyboard supports 3 or 5 pin switches–.

The Cidoo ABM098 switches vary in 3 models: the Quark Matte switches which provide a smooth typing feel and an actuation force of 47 g, the switches CIDOO Mint 48 g and the switches CIDOO Blue-through 55 g. Factory lubricated, the switches are durable and help create a clear audio environment, plus the Cidoo ABM098 also has PCB that is hot-swappable, as well as supporting 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches.

The technical specifications of the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard are as follows:

Model: CIDOO ABM098

Mounting Type: Gasket Mount

Number of keys: 97 keys + 1 knob

Case Material: ABS Plastic

Switch plate material: metal

Keycap material: double-shot PBT

Dimensions: 370 x 150 x 35 mm

Weight: 1.2kg

Cable length: 1.8m

Cable Type: USB Type-C

Battery type: 4000mAh lithium battery

Connection mode: USB cable, Bluetooth 5.0

Number of connectable Bluetooth devices: 3

Lighting Mode: Customizable RGB

Programming software: VIA

Mechanical Switches: CIDOO Blue-through Switch, CIDOO Quake Matte Switch, CIDOO Mint Switch

The Cidoo ABM098 has a built-in battery 4000 mAh which guarantees long battery lifeFurthermore, when you are not using it, even if connected, it will automatically enter a sort of sleep mode, from which it will exit immediately as soon as you use it again.

Availability and prices

We have finally reached the crucial point, how much will this keyboard cost? The Cidoo ABM098 was launched on the market in March 2023 and is also available today for purchase without too many problems, both online and offline (specialist retailers).

The keyboard is on sale on Amazon.it, on the official Cidoo website and on other websites specialized in gaming and IT products such as EpomakerFurthermore, as just mentioned, it can also be found in some physical stores that sell gaming and IT items. The keyboard It has a 12 month warranty from the manufacturer and efficient and friendly customer service.

The price of the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard is a convenient and competitive price, considering the features and performance it offers. The keyboard has a list price of $149.99but on the official website of Cidoo it can be found at €119, in the colors Black (with Blue-through Switch), Gray – like the one in this review – (with Matte Switch) and Green (with Mint Switch) – not available at the time of this review –.

It is also possible to purchase it on Amazon at a discounted price of €143.99 to which it is also possible to apply a €8 coupon, thus lowering the price to €135.99, with only the Black and Gray colors available.

Plus, on both sites shipping is free and returns are free. The price of the Cidoo ABM098 keyboard is therefore an accessible and advantageous price for those looking a high quality 1800 compact mechanical keyboard.

Finally there is also the website Epomakerwith the same prices as the Cidoo site but, in this case, there will be the possibility to pre-order the Green variant.

If you are attracted to science or technologyor you want to see how the Cidoo ABM098 compares to the competition or other models, continue to follow usso you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!