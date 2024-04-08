The Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) registered almost 2.5 times as many incidents of hatred of Jews in the Netherlands last year than the year before. The number of bombs increased explosively, especially after the Hamas attack on October 7. The CIDI speaks of a “historic low” in the more than 40 years that the center has been reporting on anti-Semitism, reports the ANP news agency.

A total of 379 cases of anti-Semitism were reported last year, the CIDI says. A year earlier there were 155. The center also fears that the number of incidents will be much higher this year.

By anti-Semitism, CIDI refers to expressions that are insulting to Jews as a population group, but this does not include criticism of Israel. More than half of the incidents involved written statements that Jews received. For example, many reports concerned WhatsApp messages that Jews received with texts such as “they forgot to gas you.”

Nine percent involved vandalism in which, for example, Jewish buildings were defaced. In 18 percent of the cases there was a direct confrontation between victim and perpetrator.

Anti-Semitism increased alarmingly, especially in schools, the center says. Five times as many incidents were reported there as the year before. The CIDI calls these developments the most worrying. For example, Jewish students were bullied, threatened and sometimes abused by fellow students.

Outgoing Minister of Justice and Security Yesilgöz commented on the talk show On 1 know that she believes that young people should learn more about the persecution of Jews at school but also at home.

“What we hear a lot is that teachers find it very difficult,” says Yesilgöz. At the same time, as far as the outgoing minister is concerned, it should not depend on schools whether students experience the consequences of Jew-hatred. “It has to start at home.”