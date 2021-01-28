Linear in a supermarket in Madrid with different brands of ‘cider’. Victor sainz

It is a traditional drink but a great unknown, especially outside of Asturias and the Basque Country, key communities in its consumption and production, where the apple tree displaced the vine due to the cold and lack of sun. While wine is experiencing its moment of glory, despite the drop in consumption during this crisis, it seems that cider still lacks that glamorous patina that makes it the drink of choice for the Spanish, as the British, the Irish or the Germans do.

The best known ciders are natural (pouring out) and carbonated. According to Nielsen, the former centers its consumption on the Cantabrian coast, around 52%, and above all on restaurants. The second, reserved for celebrations and Christmas, accounts for 45% of consumption, mainly in Andalusia, Madrid and Valencia.

Territory and seasonality conditions that favor slow market growth, and which have been joined by the health crisis with falls in consumption. “In 2020 it has dropped by around 20% due to the closure of bars and restaurants,” says Miguel Hevia, secretary of the Spanish Association of Cider (Aesi). This has also been reflected in Asturian cider with a protected designation of origin (PDO), which protects natural cider, filtered natural and sparkling (different from gasified because the gas is natural, not added), whose consumption has passed from 4.8 million bottles in 2019 to 3.1 million in 2020. “86% of sales are made in hospitality and the crisis has taken its toll on us,” admits Daniel Ruiz, manager of the appellation.

Even so, Spain is the fifth largest producing country in the world, ahead of Ireland or Germany, major consumers. According to data from Aesi, last year 80 million liters of cider were produced in Spain, an amount that does not include that produced in the Basque Country. Of these, 60 million were made in Asturias. Figures that have meant about 100 million euros of turnover for the sector.

Cider continues to be a major product in Asturias, although sales have suffered. “We are going to notice it in the billing. 40% were in the hospitality industry and it has been closed for many months ”, explains Raúl Riestra, manager of Sidrería Riestra. And this is confirmed by Verísimo Busto, general director of Sidra Mayador: “The year 2020 has been full of uncertainty. The drop in sales in restaurants has been cushioned in part by the rise in food ”. Christmas has also taken away growth expectations, although the star, the classic sparkling wine, has been maintained by having the bulk of its sales, 80%, in distribution. For Valle, Ballina and Fernández, producer of El Gaitero, the first brand of carbonated cider with 70% of the market, 2020 has been stable in sales. “We expect to invoice the same as last year, about 18.1 million euros,” says Ricardo Cabeza, CEO. A circumstance ratified by Mayador, the second brand of sparkling cider. “Christmas has been less joyous. The classic of this time has reduced its output by 6% or 7%; a reference that for us represents 70% of sales ”.

In addition to Asturias, the Basque Country expresses its concern about an uncertain present and future. From Euskal Sagardoa, the brand of the denomination of origin of Basque natural cider, they announce losses of 15 million euros due to the closure of the hotel trade and the so-called txot, wineries open to the public.

Departures

The sector sees in the sale on-line a possible recovery, although, for the moment, in a timid way. “We have been with the online store for five years, but growth is very slow, with little significant sales,” explains Riestra. El Gaitero, who inaugurated it in 2020, believes that “now it is needed more than ever,” says Cabeza.

Finding new market niches that give “life” to this drink is a pending issue. The first company that opened the door to innovation was Corporación Hijos de Rivera (Estrella Galicia) through its subsidiary Custom Drinks, under the Maeloc brand, which produced two million liters in 2020 and which sells 65% in food stores . Galicia recovered its cider tradition and opened the market to new flavors such as pear or blackberry; also to an organic or sweet cider.

Now, with the appearance of calls cider, a soft drink of apple juice and other fruits, with bubbles and a low alcohol content (in Spain it can only be called cider if it is made 100% with fermented apple juice), it seems that the sector is encouraged. “The cider they have opened the door to consumers who do not like wine or beer and who lacked options ”, says Ignacio Martitegui, an expert at Nielsen. According to the consultancy, this segment accounted for 42% of the cider market in 2019 and rose to 45% in 2020. Hypermarkets and large supermarkets account for 94% of sales.

These figures do not leave anyone indifferent. Nor to the multinational brewers, which have opted for this reference due to the growth of the cider segment in the world compared to the stability of the brewer, according to a report by Global Data. But they have never opted for the purchase of traditional cider companies. The reason? “The price of cider could be one of the stumbling blocks (on average, about 2.50 euros for a 0.70-liter bottle), so they do not see this product as a business, and prefer to make their own brand”, Hevia muses.

The first appearance of the cider was Apple Thief, in 2017, by Heineken. A product that revolutionized the sector and that today stands as the leading brand in sales, with 67%. The last one comes from the hand of Mahou San Miguel, with La Prohibida, which “will boost the sector,” according to Martitegui. “A launch that was delayed due to the pandemic and that implies the entry of the brewery into a category other than beer or mineral water with its own product”, explains Benet Fité, Director of Quality, R & D & I and Environment of the company.

Also the distribution and the private label are looking for their niche. Mercadona launched Cider Wild Panther in July, made in Spain by Font Salem and which is present in its more than 1,600 stores. The traditional cider makers have removed their foundations and have joined this business. “The cider they will be a boost for companies if we know how to take advantage of it. The entrance of the breweries is going to change consumption habits and they will make cider known in regions that hardly consume it ”, says the general director of Mayador. El Gaitero or Riestra will also launch new references this year.