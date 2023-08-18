Lieutenant Colonel will claim that he delivered the result of the sale in cash to the former president, according to a report by lawyer Cezar Bitencourt

Former adjutant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mauro Cid, will claim that he sold the jewelry received by the former president in the United States and passed on to him the amounts obtained from the cash transaction.

The information is from Cid’s lawyer, Cezar Bitencourt. he spoke to magazine Look.

According to Bitencourt, Cid will tell the Justice that all the movement around jewelry and gifts from foreign delegations was made under orders from Bolsonaro. He will also state, according to the lawyer, that the former agent knew about the irregularities in the transactions.

The Federal Police is investigating the sale of 2 luxury watches, one by Rolex and the other by Patek Philippe. The two pieces would have been sold in a store in the US state of Pennsylvania for US$ 68,000.

One of the watches, the Rolex brand, was reacquired in the US by Frederick Wassef, the Bolsonaros’ lawyer. He said he bought the part for “comply with TCU decision” and denied that he had acted at the request of Cid or the former president.

Wassef was the target of a PF operation on Wednesday night (16.Aug).

The report of Look also says that:

Cid came up with the idea of ​​using a bank account in the name of his father, Mauro Lourena Cid, to receive payments for the sale of the pieces in the USA;

Mauro Lourena Cid resisted the idea at first, but agreed to lend the account to prevent his son from traveling to Brazil with the money in cash;

the 2 talked about taking advantage of Bolsonaro’s trip to Miami in December 2022 to deliver part of the value of the sale of gifts.

Cezar Bitencourt joined Cid’s defense after lawyer Bernardo Fenelon left the case. he claimed “intimate issues”. Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp has been in prison since May 2023.

See the cover below Look from August 18, 2023:

JEWELRY & PF OPERATION

The PF (Federal Police) launched on August 11 the Operation Luke 12:2.

The search targets were:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

– reserve general and father of Cid; Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

– Cid’s right hand man; Frederick Wassef – former lawyer for the Bolsonaro family.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States – see the photos of the items here and read the full PF report here.

The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

The Federal Police Do you want to listen Bolsonaro and Michelle. In a note, Bolsonaro’s defense denied that he had diverted or appropriated public goods. It also states that the bank transactions of the former Chief Executive are at the disposal of Justice.

The name of the operation –Luke 12:2– alludes to a verse in the Bible:

“There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known.”

