Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/22/2023 – 7:07

Jair Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, stated in a plea bargain closed with the Federal Police that the former president met with the top brass of the Armed Forces to discuss the possibility of military intervention and, thus, , annul the result of last year’s election. According to the whistleblower, the then Navy commander, Admiral Almir Garnier Santos, supported the initiative.

Cid, as revealed this Thursday, 21st, by the portal UOL and the newspaper The globe, said he had participated in the meeting between Bolsonaro and the military. O Estadão found that the then president, however, saw his intention to remain in the Planalto Palace disappear through a coup when he heard from a high-ranking military officer that, if there was an intervention, he would also have to leave his position and a new election would be accomplished. The warning, in a harsh tone, was given at the meeting held after the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and before the PT member took office.

Still according to reports collected by the report, the meeting that Cid referred to in his plea bargain took place under a “heavy” atmosphere, and Bolsonaro heard the reprimand, which overwhelmed him and made him give up on the radical “strategy”, since he did not would be able to emerge “unharmed” from the offensive.

The “ammunition” to try to convince the Armed Forces leadership was a “coup draft”, which would provide legal support for the plot. The document, according to Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, was delivered to the then president by his international advisor Filipe Martins. The former head of the federal Executive denied having participated in any conversations about an attempted coup.

Commanders

Mauro Cid reported to the PF that only the then Navy commander approved the proposal. Of the group, Garnier was the most aligned with Bolsonaro. The heads of the other Forces did not join the initiative. According to reports, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, then commander of the Army, vehemently repudiated the movement. The former Air Force commander, Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior, also did not welcome the idea. Dissuaded, without support, Bolsonaro remained silent.

The content of Cid’s collaboration caused a reaction among military personnel. Army Commander, General Tomás Paiva demanded punishment for those involved. In a statement, the Army said it would not comment, as the case is under judicial scrutiny and the Force does not have all the consolidated data from the investigation. Generals, however, highlighted that no illegal orders were carried out by the Armed Forces.

When contacted, Garnier had not responded to the report’s contacts until the publication of this text. The Navy issued a note in which it stated that it did not have access to the content of Cid’s complaint and said that it “does not comment on ongoing investigative processes within the scope of the Judiciary”.

The Naval Force highlighted that the institution is aware of its “constitutional mission and its commitment to society” and reaffirmed that it bases “its conduct on faithful observance of legislation, ethical values ​​and transparency”. “The Navy also reiterates that any individual acts and opinions do not represent the official position of the Force.”

In January, Admiral Garnier did not participate in the handover of command of the Navy to his successor, Marcos Sampaio Olsen, appointed by Lula. The admiral’s absence from the ceremony caused discomfort in the Armed Forces.

Asked whether the military leaders had the obligation – the duty of office – to denounce the then President of the Republic due to the coup plot, the former president of the Superior Military Court (STM), Brigadier Sérgio Xavier Ferolla, stated that the laws and Regulations are superior to eventual commanders, who are obliged to respect them, as well as their subordinates. “Therefore, any illegal orders do not deserve to be complied with. Whoever complies with them becomes complicit.”

Also according to Ferolla, the Force commanders did not have a “regulatory obligation” to denounce the coup plan, as they could “be accused of insubordination”. “But, if the order results in an investigation and becomes a legal offense, when questioned, the subordinate is obliged to tell the superior authority what he knows. In the investigation everything must be investigated, including possible hierarchical or functional coercion.”

Draft

To investigators, Cid stated that Bolsonaro received a draft decree that envisaged arresting opponents and calling new elections from his then advisor Filipe Martins and took the document to the military. The former aide-de-camp said he participated both in Bolsonaro’s meeting with Martins and in the meeting with the Armed Forces leadership.

One of the PF’s suspicions is that these articulations reported by Cid are related to the coup acts on January 8th. The investigation also seeks to find out whether the document cited by the former aide-de-camp is the same coup draft seized at the residence of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres two days after the attacks in Praça dos Três Poderes.

Yesterday, the rapporteur of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the coup acts, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), stated that she will present requests for summons and breaking of Admiral Garnier’s telematic secrecy.

Investigations

In his award-winning collaboration, Cid also spoke about suspicions involving fraud in Covid-19 vaccine certificates – the soldier was arrested in May in this case – and about the diversion and illegal sale of gifts received by Bolsonaro during the Presidency. This investigation also affects the former president and the military. The PF intends to carry out steps to verify the veracity of the reports made by the employee.

Mauro Cid was preventively arrested in May, in Operation Venire, suspected of forging vaccination cards against Covid-19. On the 9th, the soldier left the Army Police Battalion, in Brasília, after his plea bargain was approved by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

In a statement, Cid’s defense stated that they did not have the statements regarding Bolsonaro’s meeting with the military leadership and said that they were confidential. When contacted, former advisor Filipe Martins had not spoken out until the publication of this text.

‘We owe it to the Army, Navy and Air Force to maintain democracy’

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, stated yesterday that a military intervention was “not in the interest of the Armed Forces”. Múcio came out in defense of the Army, Navy and Air Force after the revelation that the denunciation of Mauro Cid – Jair Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp – cited a meeting between the former president and the then commanders and in which he consulted on a coup of State.

According to the collaboration, Admiral Almir Garnier, former commander of the Navy, would have been in favor of a coup plan to call new elections, after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory in the dispute in October last year.

“The coup was of no interest to the Armed Forces. These are isolated attitudes, we owe it to the Army, Navy and Air Force to maintain democracy”, stated Múcio.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.