According to “ Veja ” magazine, a former aide-de-camp told the PF that the former president was “concerned about his financial life” because he had been “sentenced to pay several fines”

Veja magazine report published on Thursday (September 14, 2023) says the former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Mauro Cid declared to the Federal Police that he handed over “in hands” to the former Chief Executive the money obtained from the sale of 2 watches in the United States.

The 2 watches, one from the Rolex brand and the other from the Patek Philippe brand, are gifts from foreign delegations to Bolsonaro. According to the Federal Police, the two pieces were sold in the United States for US$68,000. The Rolex was reacquired by Frederick Wassef, a lawyer for the Bolsonaro family. The whereabouts of the Patek Philippe are unknown.

According to the LookCid reported to the PF that:

the money from the sale of the watches was deposited into the account of his father, retired general Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid;

the money was withdrawn in cash and transferred “in hands for him [Bolsonaro]”;

Bolsonaro would be “concerned about financial life” because it had been “condemned to pay several fines”.

Cid would also have said that he knew that the sale could be “immoral”, but not “illegal”.

Bolsonaro’s defense stated on August 18, 2023 that “never received value in kind Cid regarding the sale of nothing”. The former president had already said the day before (August 17) that he would not “took no one’s money”.

AWARDED CID DELATOR

On September 9, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes approved the lieutenant colonel’s plea agreement. Cid left prison on the same day. He had been in prison for 4 months. He will have to comply with a series of precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet. In an interview published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo On September 13, Bolsonaro said he “quiet” about the plea.

Read more about Mauro Cid’s plea bargain:

VACCINE CARD AND PLAN AGAINST ELECTION

A Look It also disclosed what Cid would say to the PF on 2 other topics: