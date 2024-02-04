Alckmin's party makes an act of affiliation in Fortaleza with the presence of ministers and leaders in the State; affiliation is due to a fight in the Gomes family

The senator Cid Gomes (CE) joined the PSB this Sunday (4.Feb.2024). The affiliation comes after a split in his previous party, the PDT, and a family division. The current executive secretary of the Ministry of Education, Izolda Cela, the first female governor of Ceará, also joined the vice-president's party Geraldo Alckmin.

The membership event is accomplished in Fortaleza. It is attended by Alckmin and the ministers Márcio França (Entrepreneurship) and Camilo Santana (Education). In addition to Cid and Izolda, around 40 mayors joined the party.

Cid Ferreira Gomes is one of the main political leaders in Ceará. He had previously been part of the PSB, but broke with the party in 2013. At the time, he had decided to join the Pros and took several politicians with him. Then, in 2015, he went to PDT, and his region became one of the main pedetista strongholds in the country. In the 2020 municipal elections, the PDT elected 66 mayors and 586 councilors, the largest number elected in the State.

However, Cid left the party, the same party as his brother and former minister Ciro Gomesafter a family fight. He took with him more than 40 mayorsamong them their youngest brother and mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes.

The fight between Cid and Ciro became public in 2022 after the end of the alliance of years between PT and PDT in Ceará. That year, by decision of Ciro, then candidate for president, Izolda Cela did not run for re-election. She had taken over the position left by Camilo Santana, who left to run for the Senate. Cid wanted Izolda to be the candidate.

The then governor decided to leave the party and supported the PT's name in the dispute, Elmano de Freitaswhich ended up being elected in the 1st round, with 54% of the votes. Ciro also suffered a national defeat, with 3% of the votes.

In 2023, the fight escalated and the main cause became the possible alliances with the PT in the municipal elections in October this year.

The Ciro Gomes wing defends that the party does not ally with the PT members in Fortaleza and that it has a pure ticket for the dispute for the re-election of José Sarto. The wing linked to Cid wants to have a PT member as vice president. The country's directorates decided to keep their distance from the crisis.

Active on social media, but without a mandate, Ciro has not spoken about the rift with his brother. Mostly uses the internet to publicize their newsletter and show itself as opposition to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Cid also avoids mentioning his brother in his public statements. In November 2023, he raised his tone against the licensed president from PDT, Carlos Lupiwho heads the Ministry of Social Security, and the party's interim president, deputy André Figueiredo (CE).

“If Lupi calls me now, I won't answer, because I don't respect him anymore. If André calls me, I won't answer, because I don't respect him anymore. They are not Democrats,” told journalists.