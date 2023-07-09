Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/08/2023 – 19:08

Share



Senator Cid Gomes and the acting national president of the PDT, federal deputy André Figueiredo, sealed an agreement this Friday, 7th, to put an end to disputes over the party’s leadership in Ceará, the political cradle of the Ferreira Gomes clan.

Figueiredo took a leave of absence from the state presidency until December, and Cid takes over the post with the aim of building alliances for the dispute in the municipal elections in 2024. Cid’s brother, former governor Ciro Gomes defended Figueiredo’s permanence in office.

Differences between Cid and Ciro were accentuated in the 2022 elections. For the first time in 16 years, the alliance between PT and PDT was dissolved in the state.

“That all kinds of bleeding that since last year all of us in the PDT have been suffering be stopped”, said Figueiredo, in an act at the Legislative Assembly of Ceará. He accumulated the position of president of the state and national directorate since Carlos Lupi left to assume the position of Minister of Social Security in the Lula government.

Lupi traveled to Ceará to mediate the negotiations. Cid Gomes gathered the support of members of the state board and called a meeting to assume command of the acronym. The national executive, in turn, tried to intervene in the directory.

Cid said that the agreement with Figueiredo was necessary to reassure the affiliates who will contest the municipal elections in 2024. According to him, the job now is to form alliances. He highlighted the need to assess the specificities of each location, especially in the state, where they have historical connections with parties that are not so ideologically aligned. But he said that it is natural to have more alliances with closer parties and mentioned Rede, PSB and PT.

In 2022, former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio was chosen as a candidate for the government with the support of Ciro Gomes. Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) defended the nomination of governor Izolda Cela (PDT), who had been his deputy. The PT, however, decided to launch its own candidate, Elmano de Freitas, who was elected. Cid remained neutral in the dispute.

This Friday, Cid said that there are “some different views within the party”. He classified the moment as “natural from the principle of democracy and the party principle”.

For 2024, Cid does not support alliances with the PT. Ciro, however, defends that the PDT has its own candidate in the dispute for the prefecture of Fortaleza.























