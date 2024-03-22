Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp said in a statement to the STF that criticism of Moraes was “an outburst” and that he does not know who recorded the conversation

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid confirmed this Friday (22 March 2024) that he is the voice in the audios criticizing the investigation by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) published by Veja magazine on Thursday (21 March 2024). He denied, however, having been coerced in his statements to the Federal Police and reinforced that the criticism of Minister Alexandre de Moraes was a “vent”.

The confirmation was made during the hearing, the full text of which (PDF – 3 MB) was made public by the minister-rapporteur. During the hearing, the ex-president's former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the conversation in question was “informal, private, private, with no intention of being exposed in a mass circulation magazine” and that he does not remember who the interlocutor was and that it was probably a telephone conversation.

When asked about the “cops” that would have made Cid say things that he “I didn't know or it wouldn't have happened”, as stated in the audios, the former aide-de-camp denied having been coerced during his testimonies that culminated in the plea bargain.

Mauro Cid was asked who the police officers were who wanted him to talk about things that would not have happened. He responded that the PF has an investigative thesis and he has his version of it, but that no member of the Federal Police coerced him into saying something that didn't happen.

In the audios, the lieutenant colonel criticizes minister Alexandre de Moraes and said that he “it's the law” is that “he holds it, he releases it whenever he wants, however he wants”. When questioned, he said it was a “vent”.

“It's an outburst, he wants to kick in the door and ends up talking nonsense. Generic, everyone ends up saying things that weren't meant to be said. Due to the situation he is experiencing, it was an outburst”, detailed the writer about Cid’s response.

Minister Airton Vieira, who led the hearing, asked who was referred to in the speech “They all got along well, they became millionaires”. Mauro Cid said he was talking about “President Bolsonaro who won Pix, to the generals who are involved in the investigation and are in reserve” and that he himself would have lost everything, including his career.

The lieutenant colonel said that he has not been in contact with those under investigation or interlocutors and that he wishes to maintain the award agreement under the terms it was signed.

Future of whistleblowing and prison

After the hearing, Jair Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp was ordered arrested for violating the terms of his release and for obstruction of justice.

He was taken to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and then to the Army police battalion where he will be detained. According to lawyers, the maintenance of the plea bargain would still not be guaranteed.