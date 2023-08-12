Lieutenant Colonel showed fear of using the banking system; “The less movement into account, the better, right?”, He said in audio

Former adjutant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, would have arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro, according to the PF (Federal Police). The content of the messages is found in the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who authorized searches at addresses of military personnel linked to the former president. Here’s the full of the decision (3 MB).

In the messages, Cid claims that his father would be with US$ 25,000 “possibly” belonging to Bolsonaro. According to the PF report, Cid leaves “the fear of using the formal banking system was evident” to transfer the money to the former Chief Executive and suggests that the dollars be delivered “in hands” by your father.

“There’s $25,000 with my dad. I was seeing what was better to do with that money, take it in ‘cash’ there. My father even wanted to go there and talk to the president […] And then he could take it. He would hand it over. But you can also deposit into the account […] I think the less movement into account, the better, right?”said Bolsonaro’s former aide in audio.

The corporation’s report also indicates that General Lourena Cid would have sent items received by Bolsonaro to several specialized establishments in the United States, so that they could be evaluated for a possible sale. However, the gifts did not have the value “expected” by Cid and his father, as demonstrated in an audio message from Cid to Marcelo Camara, Bolsonaro’s advisor. The message was sent on March 1, 2023.

“He has not got [as esculturas] because it was worthless […] there are those two bigger ones: they are worthless. Yeah, yeah… it’s not even plated, it’s brass. So, my father will, he will take him to Brazil when he moves”declared Cid in the message.

The lieutenant colonel’s message referred to two golden sculptures received by the president: a tree and a boat. See below:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Federal Police carried out this Friday (11.Aug.2023) searches at addresses of military personnel linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro in an investigation into the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations.

The searches are part of the Supreme Court’s inquiry into the activities of digital militias.

Targets were: reserve general Mauro Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid; Second Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti; and former Bolsonaro lawyer Frederick Wassef. The searches were authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The decision shows a PF report that indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to Bolsonaro and later sold in the US. Former President’s Lawyer Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) for a value greater than that of the sale.