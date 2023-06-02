Lieutenant-colonel Mauro Cid gave a statement, as a witness, to the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) on the afternoon of this Thursday (May 1, 2023) about the case involving the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia to him and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL). In his testimony, Cid stated that the former chief executive wanted to retrieve the parts withheld by the Federal Revenue Service. The information was disclosed by the news portal g1.

Former Bolsonaro’s assistant, Cid repeated what he had already said to the PF (Federal Police), on May 22. According to him, the former president would have informed him in December 2022 about the gift given by the Saudis and asked him to check whether or not it was possible to regularize the set of jewels.