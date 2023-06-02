Lieutenant-colonel Mauro Cid gave a statement, as a witness, to the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) on the afternoon of this Thursday (May 1, 2023) about the case involving the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia to him and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL). In his testimony, Cid stated that the former chief executive wanted to retrieve the parts withheld by the Federal Revenue Service. The information was disclosed by the news portal g1.
Former Bolsonaro’s assistant, Cid repeated what he had already said to the PF (Federal Police), on May 22. According to him, the former president would have informed him in December 2022 about the gift given by the Saudis and asked him to check whether or not it was possible to regularize the set of jewels.
Cid stated that there was a request from Bolsonaro for the jewels to be recovered, not an order. Afterwards, the lieutenant colonel said he had sought out the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Júlio César Vieira Gomes, who confirmed the existence of the retained package and that there was already a request for the release of the parts on behalf of the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque , in November 2021.
According to the former aide-de-camp, Gomes would have guided him on how to make the document to withdraw the gift from the institution – the negotiations took place, for the most part, through the WhatsApp social network.
The lieutenant colonel has already given testimony to the PF on 4 other occasions: two for fraud in vaccination cards and two for jewelry. This Thursday’s testimony (June 1) consolidates the 3rd time that Cid is heard in the inquiry that investigates the Bolsonaro government’s attempt to bring Saudi jewelry into Brazil without declaring them to the Federal Revenue Service.
O Power360 sought the CGU and the defenses of Cid and former president Bolsonaro to take a position on the statement, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.
