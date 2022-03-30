The Mazatlán Cultural Innovation Center (Cicma) celebrated its first anniversary on March 27, and, in gratitude to the public that has supported its different events, offered a free presentation with the Río a Trote company, which, with improvisation techniques, They interacted with the attendees.

The Dialogue Room, inside Cicma, received about a hundred people, who were surprised with each of the interventions of Michelle Moreno and Dulce Guzmán, members of the artistic company.

about the show

the show named comedy river It began with questions to the public about a small story that they have lived, for which two of the attendees shared a brief anecdote; later, Michelle Moreno and her partner, Dulce Guzmán, began to spin the story between rhymes and some rap accompanied by music, which drew laughter from the crowd. Among the adventures they developed with improvisation techniques, was that of a child who, after four years, met a little friend he had in kindergarten, after that period of time, the little ones met again and, in doing so, they greeted each other with big emotion.

The girls offering their show.

The artists represented the event in such a way that with each sequence they received applause from those who were there in the room, while in the background the melodious sound of the keyboard and the bass accompanied the friendship story of the two little ones. On the stage there were only two wooden boxes, one large and the other small, black, which matched the color of the scenery in the Dialogue Room.

One year after the inauguration

It was the then governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, who led the inauguration that March 27, accompanied by different personalities from the business association, political and cultural that witnessed the start of a new Center for Cultural Innovationwhich has a climbing to the lighthouse, a space for virtual reality, ecology and fishing, art and diversityas well as a souvenir shop; the main gallery currently exhibits photographs that are part of the exhibition “Reflections of Bolivian light”, which will be until the last week of April.