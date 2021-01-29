On Thursday, January 28, Larry Thompson, manager of the actress Cicely Tyson, announced through a brief statement that the Hollywood star, one of the greatest of his generation, died at the age of 96 for causes that have not been disclosed.

Winner of a Tony, an Oscar and three Emmys, the New York artist born in 1933 stood out in her extensive cinematographic career, which spanned 64 years, for her predilection for choosing roles that highlight the strength of African-American women. in United States.

However, her career began when she was 30 years old and had a steady job as a secretary for the American Red Cross. Fed up with her life up to that point, she simply got up from her desk and announced to her colleagues that she was resigning.

Her excellent bearing and beauty helped her get a job as a model. Thus she became one of the highest paid of her time, in addition to being among the first African-Americans to appear in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Then came the performance. First in plays on and off Broadway. Then came the movies and television.

While she accepted any role that would help her make a name, she rejected those that required singing or dancing. Interestingly, in her personal life she married the jazz trumpeter on a second marriage Miles Davis.

In his extensive filmography, famous titles such as: Fried Green Tomatoes (1991), The help (2011) and the 1977 miniseries Roots (Raíces, in Spanish), where she played Binta, the protagonist’s mother Kunta Kinte.

In anecdotal fact, Cicely Tyson also appeared in “21st century girl”(2011), the first music video of Willow Smith (daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith).

