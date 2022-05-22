The 27-year-old from Trek Segafredo is back on the difficult season: “Mentally it was tough, especially for having caught Covid the second time with 15 days of antibiotic before the Giro”

First the liberating throwing of the glasses close to the finish line, then the sobs and hugs with the teammates in the tent behind the podium. The real Giulio Ciccone is back, for one day: “This is my best victory, it leaves me with a better feeling both than the yellow jersey I wore in the Tour de France, and the first successes achieved at the Giro in recent years because it comes after two difficult seasons between falls, physical problems and Covid “.

The company – “Today I felt strong – continues Trek-Segafredo from Abruzzo – I decided to attack alone 19 kilometers from the finish because it was the hardest part of the climb and I wasn’t sure I would be able to break away from the others later. of those days when I felt like Giulio Ciccone, I felt like myself. I knew that the condition could come, it had to arrive in this lap. It was especially tough mentally, because when you struggle to win, reconfirming yourself is always difficult. doubt, I’ve been criticized by practically everyone lately. But inside me I knew how things were, what I could rely on and attach myself to: I just did what I know how to do “. See also 6 signings that we can see on the last day of the market

Covid again – “They were difficult days – admits Ciccone -. The Blockhaus was a blow, but the real blow came before the Giro, when I was sick and things did not return after we had planned the whole season for this appointment. I had Covid. for the second time and consequently bronchitis with high fever, 15 days of antibiotic before the Giro “.

