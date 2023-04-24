Giro d’Italia at great risk for Giulio Ciccone. The 28-year-old from Abruzzo of Trek-Segafredo tested positive for Covid this morning, according to what the team announced this afternoon. All in the aftermath of a good campaign in the Ardennes – 5th in the Freccia, 13th in the Liège – and after a certainly encouraging start to the season, between Valenciana (a success), Tirreno-Adriatico and Catalunya (a success on Evenepoel and Roglic) . Ganna aside, Ciccone was the main Italian hope for the Giro d’Italia, which starts right from his Abruzzo – 6 May from Fossacesia Marina – to end on Sunday 28 May in Rome. But at this point his participation is at risk and will be evaluated next week.