In the case known as Ciccone II, which investigates the route of the money that was used to finance the operation, Room I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, he prosecuted again this Thursday for abuse of authority the former head of the AFIP Ricardo Echegaray, who was accused of covering up the fiscal irregularities and financing the maneuver that led the former vice president to prison: the purchase of the former Calcográfica.

It was a labyrinthine tour of the file. In December 2018, federal judge Ariel Lijo prosecuted the former head of the AFIP for his participation in Ciccone II where the route of the money that allowed the acquisition of the former chalcographic with the capacity to print paper money was investigated.

The lawyers had deadlines to present their memorials before the Appeals Chamber, as a result of their opposition to said prosecution. Upon expiration of the deadlines, the processing stood firm, but it was the Criminal Cassation Chamber, which ordered that the situation be reviewed again and for a time, Ricardo Echegaray was no longer prosecuted in this file.

Thus it was that, Chamber I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, made up of judges Leopoldo Bruglia and Mariano Llorens resolved, to prosecute again the former head of the collecting body who held that position during the Kirchner government. It was attributed the crime of abuse of authority, understanding that he intervened in the “change of AFIP’s criteria for lifting the bankruptcy of Ciccone calcografica without justifying reasons, abusing his authority.”

In the first part of the case, whose conviction for the former vice president was confirmed by the Supreme Court, the former head of Echegaray’s advisers at AFIP, Rafael Resnick Brenner, had also been convicted. However, the hearings made it clear that the fiscal maneuvers to benefit Boudou and his friends They could not have occurred without the intervention or at least the knowledge of the owner of the collecting body.

In the prosecution, it was argued that the former Ciccone passed into the hands of Núñez Carmona through Vandenbroele, owner of The Old Fund (owner of 70% of the shares of the former chalcograph). It was the only company with the capacity to print banknotes, and for Justice “it was left to the environment of the former vice president.”

The objective of the operation was “to contract with the State the printing of banknotes and official documentation.” Not only did it print the electoral ballots in 2011, but in April 2012, the Cristina government hired Ciccone to print 160 million hundred-peso bills, at a cost of $ 140 million.

To finish understanding the maneuver, this Ciccone II file was started, which investigated the route of the money that was applied for the salvage and start-up of the former Calcográfica. The judge established three stages: the lifting of the bankruptcy; the landing of the funds and the management of the firm and the hiring of the Ex Ciccone by the State.

The case picked up speed after the turnaround that occurred in 2017 with the statement as “regretful” of who was the ideologue of the assembly of companies linked to the former vice, Alejandro Paul Vandenbroele. Judge Ariel Lijo at that time, gave truth to his statements. He analyzed the documentation and corroborated the circuit of funds applied for the acquisition of the former intaglio.

Thus, the accusations were endorsed where it was pointed out that there were previous negotiations that allowed an “illicit agreement” between Boudou and Núñez Carmona “to lift the bankruptcy, the granting of a plan of facilities for the payment of the debt they maintained (the printing press ) with the AFIP and the hiring of the National State “.

Then, it was pointed out that Boudou, Núñez Carmona and Vandenbroele intervened in a business related to the restructuring of the public debt of the province of Formosa. This task was carried out by The Old Fund (TOF), later used to purchase Ciccone, Lijo determined.

The operation had as a key link to the AFIP. The former head of the AFIP was now prosecuted for the alleged illegal aid so that Ciccone – already in the hands of TOF – could get an exceptional moratorium to pay his millionaire debt to the State. The chambermaids maintained that Echegaray was responsible for “hhave changed its position regarding the granting of the AFIP’s approval for the lifting of the bankruptcy of Ciccone Calcográfica, in a period of two days without justification“.

The power that the Federal Administrator had to grant conditional or unconditional consent was not discussed, “what Echegaray could not legitimately do was to substantially vary the character of the conformity provided, in a short period of time, with no other motivation than a request by the bankrupt company without any type of specification or detail regarding how it was going to clean up the debt with the collecting body “.