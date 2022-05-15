The climb begins, it is the stage that has been waiting for a lifetime and, suddenly, the legs harden, the muscles do not react, the forces fail you, and in the meantime the road rears up: merciless, bad, even cruel. Giulio Ciccone sees the others pedaling fast in front of him, and he just can’t keep up with their pace: it happens. But what happens in his land, Abruzzo, in the midst of his people who dreamed of embracing him as a new hero, he hadn’t put this into budget. That’s why, while men, women and children who stand on the side of the road pass him by, he would like to stop and apologize to each of them, he knows that many are there for him, he would like to justify himself, to say that not even he thought that fate was such a treacherous opponent. Right now … Right today … Right next to his house … When he arrives at the finish line of the Blockhaus, with 9 minutes and 26 seconds behind the first, after an unspeakable suffering, he opens his eyes wide and it seems to him that he has lived inside a nightmare. Now it’s all over, the pain, like all pains, will pass, and maybe the time for revenge will come for him too.