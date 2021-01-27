It is a file related to the Ciccone case, where an extravagant advisory contract for the renegotiation of the debt that Formosa had with the Nation is investigated, through uA consultancy that cost 7.6 million pesos. That job – which was corroborated was simulated – was billed The Old Fund, the signature that justice later attributed to Beloved Boudou through a figurehead. Next week, the Buenos Aires federal judge Ariel Lijo will send all the documentation to the Formosan federal justice -where there are two courts-, which must decide whether to prosecute governor Gildo Insfrán as the former vice president, among other defendants. All were investigated in Comodoro Py.

Prosecutor Jorge Di Lello opposed the case leaving the Retiro courts. He argued that it should not be split, that is, that the section involving Formosan officials be investigated in the province and the instance involving former national officials, such as Amado Boudou, is processed in Comodoro Py.

The discussion was settled by the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber. The debate started when Lijo filed an appeal for the defense of Gildo Insfrán that he proposed that the case be referred to the province that he has governed for 26 years. The chambermaids understood that a section of the events investigated would have occurred entirely in the province of Formosa, with the intervention of local officials (and a private individual whose participation is inseparable from that of those) and with the affectation of provincial funds.

The decision on the procedural situation of the Formosan governor will take place in the midst of the debate over the accommodation of hundreds of Formosans in centers that were denounced for being inhumane. They cannot leave there for weeks even, and the families demand their freedom and safety. The situation led to a request for federal intervention by the opposition, which in a closed Insfrán defense, President Alberto Fernández ruled out as a measure.

The Justicialista Party also argued that everything responds to a “fierce political and media campaign” against the governor. Last week two legislators from the UCR and two NGOs turned to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to intervene with a precautionary measure and stop the compulsory internments in Formosa.

Against this background, the Formosan federal justice must continue with this case linked to Ciccone, the file that became the first conviction for corruption confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice, against Amado Boudou. In this case, the procedure for the renegotiation of Formosa’s debt with the national government was investigated, for which a “simulated consultancy” of more than 7 million pesos was hired from The Old Fund, of the alleged front man from Boudou, Alejandro Vandenbroele . That firm also kept 70% of the shares of the ex-chalcographic Ciccone.

After investigating Insfrán, Boudou, Alejandro Vandenbroele and José María Núñez Carmona -among others-, Lijo said that the objective of the operation was the “spurious collection of money belonging to public funds of the province of Formosa.”

Once the judicial fair is over, next week, your court will send all the documentation to Formosa. In the province governed for more than two decades by Insfrán there are two federal courts, where corruption and abuse of officials are investigated. One of them was vacant, and occupied by a surrogate who was traveling from Corrientes.

Was Fernando Carabajal, in charge of court 2, who in October ordered the re-entry of a man from Formosa who was stranded in Chaco, but the province resisted it.

Thus, after several confrontations, he excused himself from continuing to intervene in the case, and accused the intervention of the Insfrán administration in court. Finally, he was displaced and in his place appointed to María Belén López Macé, from Formosa and former court clerk, who entered the contest to occupy the Federal Court 1 of Formosa.

In this or the other federal court of the province -the 1, which also managed to have a head in 2019, after years of vacancy- will fall the case of the renegotiation of the Formosan debt where the governor himself is imputed. In Comodoro Py they explained to Clarion what It only remains to decide whether the accused will be prosecuted or not, since they were investigated by Judge Lijo in 2018.

Look also