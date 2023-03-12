The Vuelta Valenciana had not been a flash in the pan for Giulio Ciccone, who was able to win a stage in Spain in February and finish second in the standings. The Tirreno-Adriatico was a commitment of superior quality and the 28-year-old from Abruzzo of Trek-Segafredo confirmed himself: second by a hair’s breadth to Sassotetto, after the tough stage of the Muri Marche he is fifth in the standings and barring any surprises he will remain so even after the final runway on Sunday in San Benedetto del Tronto.

“Today was a stage, one of the toughest in recent years. A very tough path from start to finish, it hurt. In the end I wasn’t super brilliant, but I’m satisfied with how I managed it. I’m in the top five, it was a goal with the names that are here, we have to be satisfied with the level to which I’ve returned”. Thus Ciccone hot: next commitment Catalonia, then high ground, Freccia Walloon and Liège-Bastogne-Liege before the Giro which starts on Saturday 6 May from his Abruzzo: “I worked a lot, I found myself, resetting everything. Finding new stimuli, changing the my habits. The results are proving me quite right, but 2023 is still long and now the main objectives arrive. I care a lot about Tirreno-Adriatico, I wanted to do it well”. A few months ago Ciccone also changed coach, now he is followed by Michele Bartoli: “I think the main thing has been to regain trust with the team. Despite the difficult moments, they have always given me a hand and helped me get back up” .