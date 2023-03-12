Cicciolina at the Bottega Veneta show during Milan fashion week on September 24. Victor VIRGILE (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The voice of Elena Anna Staller, better known as Ilona Staller (Budapest, 71 years old) sounds as youthful and sensual as it was 50 years ago, when she debuted at the show business Italian hosting a midnight erotic radio show called Voulez-vous coucher avec moi? (Do you want to sleep with me?). The presenter addressed her listeners as cicciolini, an affectionate and mischievous diminutive that could be translated as “dearest”, but also as “chubby” or “little pigs”. This is how her own nickname arose, with which she became famous in the world. For half a century, Cicciolina has done it all and been it all: model, spy, broadcaster, porn star, singer, dancer, politician and member of the Italian Congress, muse of American artist Jeff Koons, environmental activist, gay icon and referent of fashion and pop culture. A few weeks ago, she attended the Bottega Veneta show in Milan, where she outshone VIP guests including French tycoon François-Henri Pinault, owner of the firm, and his wife, Salma Hayek. The media noise generated by the pornodiva at Milan Fashion Week confirms that, half a century later, his aura of legend is intact and that the erotic myth is still alive. “I don’t regret anything, although maybe in another life I would be smarter,” she says on the other end of the phone with the same playful tone that he used in 1973 to talk to his friends. cicciolini.

In the 1980s and 1990s, she was the highest-paid pornographic actress in the industry and one of the best-known women on the planet. On June 14, 1987, she was elected deputy in the tenth legislature of the Italian Parliament for the Radical Party, a left-wing formation with anti-fascist roots and a secular and liberal spirit. Her electoral victory came when she was at the top of her career. She had just starred in the controversial film Cicciolina Number One and he triumphed with his memories, Cicciolina’s erotic confessions. There is a photograph that sums up that moment. In her image, she is seen celebrating her political triumph on the streets of Rome surrounded by men who leer at her, touch her breasts, grope her and kiss her. Looking back at her, she doesn’t feel that she has been treated like an object.

Cicciolina, on June 14, 1987, after being elected to the Italian Parliament for the Radical Party. Edoardo Fornaciari (Getty)

“I have felt like a feminist because I have used sex as a game and in any case it has been me who has used men as sexual objects,” she says from her home in the Italian capital. But minutes later she admits: “The worst thing in my career has been that some men have only used me for their businesses, to get rich. How sad”. She is referring to her ex-husband, Jeff Koons, who made part of his fame and fortune by creating a series of coded art photographs. kitsch that captured his intimacy with the diva. Cicciolina and the sculptor and painter were married from 1991 to 1992 and had a 15-year legal battle over custody and support of her only child, Ludwig. She claims that she never received the compensation she deserved for being his wife and inspiration. “Luckily I am a multifaceted artist, I am financially independent and I earn my money by going on talk shows and performing in nightclubs all over the world,” she explains.

The artist Jeff Koons with his then wife, Cicciolina, in a photograph exhibited at the Staatsgalerie in Stuttgart, in 1993. Wolfgang Kuhn (Getty)

Now he is looking for a producer to shoot the film about his life, which is not easy to tell. She was sexually abused as a child by her stepfather. “I didn’t need psychologists, but I left home when I was very young, I ran away out of desperation,” she admits. At 18, while she was working as a waitress in a hotel in her native Hungary, behind the iron curtain, the secret services recruited her to spy on American businessmen and politicians. “It was for a short time, but the risk to my life was great,” she says. At 25, she introduced full-length nudity in a public place for the first time in Italy. At 28 she made her television debut dancing and singing on Rai 2 with only a few veils ―her breasts were the first to be exposed live on Italian television―, and at 31 she began in hardcore porn movies with the movie red phone (1983), a classic of the genre.

Cicciolina’s life is full of contradictions. She built her image of the queen of sex using a child’s imagination: teddy bears and pink toys mixed with flower crowns and references to childhood and innocence. She has always been progressive and a defender of sexual freedoms, but she is tolerant of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Brothers of Italy, a nationalist conservative party that is against abortion and marriage equality. She defines herself as a feminist, although she finds it difficult to recognize the sexual and labor exploitation suffered by many women in the pornography industry.

Ask. When did she find out that men wanted her?

Answer. I discovered the joy of sexuality at the age of 14. I was a very beautiful and sensual teenager. I was courted by many men, some very important.

Q. She says she has never felt objectified, but there is some consensus among feminists that the pornography industry objectifies women. Many porn actresses are even forced into prostitution. Did you know the dark side of the business?

Cicciolina, in a photo taken on July 19, 2002 in Rome for the publication of her memoir. Eric VANDEVILLE (Getty)

R. In the porn industry there is no coercion. You are free to use your body. I have not seen the dark side of pornography. My porn movies were flying off the shelves, they were beautiful, with intriguing stories. There was never room for prostitution. If a woman wants to prostitute herself, she does it outside of the porn cinema.

Q. Would you work in the business again?

R. I retired from pornography in 1989. My films have become cult works all over the world. For a million euros I could think of making a new porn or erotic film, in the style of Lady Chatterley.

Q. In 1985, he made the first full female nude on Spanish television, at the New Year’s Eve gala. Long live 86! How do you remember it?

R. It was a beautiful, memorable night. I love the Spanish. Who knows if this year I might find a Spanish love. I still work on TV shows and sing and dance in nightclubs all over the world. In 2021 I did an advertising campaign for Desigual in Spain and other countries. I also paint pictures, work in contemporary art and sell my paintings all over the world.

Q. There has been a lot of controversy in Italy about the life pension that she receives for having been a deputy. Does she still get it?

R. I was a representative for five full years, from 1987 to 1992, and I am proud of all the bills I introduced. I continue to collect my life pension. And I charge it by law. And it’s fine like that. It is a useless controversy. [Luego enviará por WhatsApp una lista de sus proyectos de ley, incluido uno para regular la prostitución, otro para introducir la educación sexual en las escuelas, una tasa ecológica para los conductores de coches, y la creación de “parques y hoteles para el amor”].

Q. What is your opinion of Giorgia Meloni?

R. The Italian people voted for Giorgia Meloni and she is seriously doing her job.

Q. Aren’t you worried about the advance of the extreme right?

R. If the people have elected a right-wing government, that means that the people believe that the right-wing government will resolve what is important. When I was involved in politics, I was in a left-wing party, but today I am a simple citizen and I don’t take sides.

Q. You were a pioneer in the defense of equal marriage. Don’t you think that Italy is still very conservative? Isn’t there still a lot of homophobia?

R. I am a gay icon, gays adore me. I am in favor of sexual freedom. Unfortunately, there is still a small minority that offends gays on the street, but it is just that, a small minority. Unfortunately, there is still homophobia, but times are changing.

Q. Before the Gulf War, he offered Saddam Hussein to have sex with him in exchange for peace in the region. In April 2006, she made a similar offer to Osama bin Laden. Would you propose it to Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine?

R. I am against wars. My motto is Peace, love, no war (peace, love, no war). If Putin signs a peace agreement, I offer him a night of sex with me.

Q. Speaking of wars, she fought a lengthy legal battle against her ex-husband, Jeff Koons, over custody of their son. He lost a lot of money?

R. I spent millions of euros in legal fees to keep my son, Ludwig Koons, by my side. Then I hired a very good lawyer, Luca Di Carlo, nicknamed The devil’s lawyer, and I won several lawsuits. Koons doesn’t pay me ex-wife support, so he doesn’t give me any kind of financial support. And that in 1993 the Italian justice ruled that he had to pay me 7,000 euros a month. It is a shame. He became famous thanks to Cicciolina, before nobody knew him in Europe. I have made him famous all over the world and he behaves like that, with that evil. He’s gotten rich off the pictures of me having sex with him, but he never paid for Cicciolina’s image rights.

Cicciolina, pregnant with her son, poses with Jeff Koons in the German town of Bad Arolsen, in June 1992. Patrick SKIN (Getty)

Q. Do you regret anything?

R. If I were to be born again, I would avoid marrying a person who treated me badly at home and said: “Let’s pretend to be a happy family.”

Q. Do you still believe in love?

­R. I believe in universal love, I love love, but I am very happy as I am, single. I have many friends and I go out to have fun with them.

Q. Who was the man of her life?

R. I’m still looking for the man of my life.

Q. Are you still interested in sex?

R. I love sex and sexuality.

Q. What do you think of OnlyFans? The platform has broken the rules of pornography and allows anyone to be a XXX star.

R. I find it very interesting. I have been told that the girls who work actively are very happy and earn more than 250,000 euros a year. Sounds like a great deal to me.

Q. How would you like to be remembered?

R. I would like to be remembered for my movies, my songs, my television shows… for the works of my life.

Q. Has Cicciolina’s character eaten Elena Anna Staller?

R. I love my character. I created it with love. I am an eternal hippy, I am daughter of flowers I love life, I love people, I love nature and animals… I am an animalist, I am against experimentation with live animals and nuclear energy. I love the world!