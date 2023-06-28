Cicciolina has her son arrested: “He threatened me with a taser”

Ilona Staller, the former porn star known by the stage name of Cicciolina, denounced Ludwig Koons, the son that the former hard actress had with the famous artist Jeff Koons, with the boy who was arrested and later released.

According to what has been reconstructed, the story would have taken place in Rome, in the Cassia area, on the afternoon of Tuesday 27 June. Cicciolina would have been threatened by her son with a taser, who would have used it to extort money from her.

“It’s false – the boy defended himself before the judge according to what he reveals The Republic – my mother and I have some squabbles, but I’ve never threatened her with the taser. I swear. It’s something that doesn’t belong to me. The teaser found? A friend of mine gave it to me, I didn’t have to hurt anyone. And I didn’t know it was illegal.”

When the carabinieri arrived at the house, following Cicciolina’s complaint, they found the taser on a table near the bedroom.

Ludwig Koons was arrested and later released with the Rome judge who applied the ban on staying in the capital.

Last April 13, Ludwig Koons had been the recipient of the probation measure, a measure which forbade him, among other things, the possession of any weapon.