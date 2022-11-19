Mirko Alessandrini, in art Cicciogamer89one of the best-known influencers in Italy, was reported by the Guardia di Finanza to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for not having declared 1 million euros to the taxman. L’evasion it was ascertained by the Fiamme Gialle of the 1st Metropolitan Operations Nucleus, who conducted investigations on him and his company.

Update: Alessandrini gave a first update on the matter via Instagram, where he explained that he is not a tax evader and has always paid everything he owed.

Cicciogamer89 precisely wrote: “”I discovered it a few minutes ago… what can I say? I can’t tell you. I fell for the pear tree … give me a few hours to record a video and I’ll try to talk to you … but I really don’t know anything about it. However to whom it may concern I’m here to better clarify the situation. But I can assure you that I’m not a tax evader, I’ve always paid everything I owed”.

Original news: Basically the good Cicciogamer89, who can boast more than 3.5 million subscribers to his Youtube channelas well as countless followers on other social networks, allegedly failed to submit the annual return for direct taxes and VAT, as ascertained by the police, with revenues from foreign wire transfers.

THE fees they derived both from the display of advertising on its channels and from clicks on banners. Despite the omission, the Guardia di Finanza managed to reconstruct the financial transactions and turnover of Cicciogamer89, analyzing the agreements reached with Google Ireland and with some advertising agencies.

The investigations have ascertained that Cicciogamer89 has not paid direct taxes for 400,000 euros and VAT for 160,000 euros.

Bad period for the Alessandrini family, given the recent ban of JOk3R, brother of Cicciogamer89, from Twitch for the purchase of subscriptions through bots or for the promotion of gambling. Who knows, they probably did some good stuff too, but we’ll never know.