The well-known YouTuber Cicciogamer89 finally opened its chain of sandwich shops “I Burger di Cicciogamer89”, with points of sale in Rome, Bologna, Naples and Turin (and soon to open also in Bergamo and Florence), andinaugural event in the Ostiense district of the capital it was a success from the point of view of public turnout, but a disaster on the organizational front, leading to chaos, crowds and great disappointments for what concern free sandwich.

In fact, the initiative invited fans to participate in the opening of the temporary store in Rome by announcing “You come and the we bring the food“, reporting that on the occasion there would have been the possibility of “meeting Ciccio and eating for free”, but apparently neither of the two things came true for many of those present.

Hundreds showed up on site, creating a remarkable chaos between the sidewalk and the street in front of the sandwich shop, forming a crowd that was difficult to manage which inevitably led to enormous waits and the exhaustion of stocks well before the objective was reached.