The well-known YouTuber Cicciogamer89 finally opened its chain of sandwich shops “I Burger di Cicciogamer89”, with points of sale in Rome, Bologna, Naples and Turin (and soon to open also in Bergamo and Florence), andinaugural event in the Ostiense district of the capital it was a success from the point of view of public turnout, but a disaster on the organizational front, leading to chaos, crowds and great disappointments for what concern free sandwich.
In fact, the initiative invited fans to participate in the opening of the temporary store in Rome by announcing “You come and the we bring the food“, reporting that on the occasion there would have been the possibility of “meeting Ciccio and eating for free”, but apparently neither of the two things came true for many of those present.
Hundreds showed up on site, creating a remarkable chaos between the sidewalk and the street in front of the sandwich shop, forming a crowd that was difficult to manage which inevitably led to enormous waits and the exhaustion of stocks well before the objective was reached.
No free sandwich for many
The result, for many, was therefore awaiting for hours in the midst of chaos and no free sandwiches, as well as obviously the impossibility of actually knowing Cicciogamer89 (born Mirko Alessandrini) within this crowd.
On the one hand, the event can therefore be considered a success, if only for the fact that it confirms how it was youtuber is always on the crest of the wave, despite the various transformations he has undergone and his transition from gamer to fitness expert to chef (or something like that), on the other hand greater organization would undoubtedly have been necessary.
The issue was also understood by Cicciogamer himself, who in a recent thank you video mentioned the problems that there were and the desire to improve for future occasions, with the application of a closed number to limit the amount of people attending upcoming events.
#Cicciogamer89 #opens #sandwich #shop #crowds #chaos #free #hamburger #disappointment
Leave a Reply