Osimhen becomes Cicciobello Bomber and Napoli sue Giochi Preziosi: “No authorization”

The Naples against Cicciobello Bomberthe doll inspired by Victor Osimhen launched, as he writes Republicfrom Precious toys. The doll of the Nigerian center forward makes his appearance and Napoli, known for their extreme attention to image rights linked to players’ contracts, raises their voice. Cicciobello Bomber, it doesn’t take a phenomenon to understand it, represents Osimhen.

The blue shirt, in the absence of official logos, resembles that of Napoli. The number 9 stands out on the packaging and on the puppet’s clothing. The blonde hair and above all the protective mask, which Osimhen worn after severe facial trauma, are eloquent.

“With reference to the news, which appeared on numerous online information sites, relating to the imminent marketing of a children’s game called Cicciobello Bomber – doll that reproduces the features of the player Victor Osimhenportrayed wearing a uniform clearly referable to the playing shirt of the Club’s first team – la SSCN it is clear that this is an unofficial product, the creation of which has not been authorized in any way by the Club”, we read in a press release from Napoli. “The Company has therefore taken steps to protect its interests in the appropriate places”.

