The Court of Appeal has again denied compensation to the families of Ciccio and Tore, the two children who disappeared in 2006 and were found dead in 2008

The judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bari confirmed what was already decided in the first instance, regarding the granting of compensation for damages to the family of Ciccio and Tore. Even in this second level of judgment, in fact, the aforementioned concession was denied. What happened.

A new piece is added to the dramatic story linked to the death of the two little brothers of Gravina of PugliaFrancesco and Salvatore Pappalardi.

Theirs was one of the news stories that most captured attention in the early 2000s.

Precisely, it was the June 5, 2006 when the parents of the two little brothers Ciccio and Tore reported theirs disappearance to the authorities.

The research they went on for days, weeks, months, but without anything no clue came to the surface.

Meanwhile, for their murder, he came investigated and charged theirs PopeFilippo Pappalardi, who however never turned himself in.

The February 25, 2008almost two years after his disappearance, the two corpses some children came found inside a well of the so-called “House of a hundred rooms”, an abandoned ruin in the countryside of Gravina di Puglia.

The discovery was absolutely fortuitous. A other childIn fact, he fell by mistake in the same tank and when his friends called for help to help him get out, they also removed the now decomposed bodies of Ciccio and Tore.

Ciccio and Tore: no compensation to the family

Following the facts it obviously came the father was released from prison of the two children.

The man and his wife, in the years that followed, loudly asked that the case be reopened and that if anyone was with them on the day they fell into the cistern, they would help to understand what had happened.

Another matter is the one linked to compensation that the parents themselves asked the municipality of Gravina di Puglia and to Edilarcothe company that owns the property where the two children were found.

In this regard, the sentence arrived in 2021 first degree which decreed the death of children as afluke‘.

Today, also the judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bari confirmed the thesis, denying compensation to the family of Ciccio and Tore.

In the reasons, we read that access to the farmhouse was not open to the public and that the fact that the children had entered anyway could not be neither avoidable nor foreseeable by the custodian.