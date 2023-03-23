Today, Ciccio and Tore’s little friends have become adults. The parents of the two little brothers ask for the investigation to be reopened

After an initial appeal from dad Filippo, that from mom di Ciccio and Tore.

Their story marked the Italian news. Everyone remembers the two children who disappeared while they were out playing with their friends, the arrest of their father Filippo, who was later exonerated and compensated for unjust detention and the discovery of the two lifeless bodiestwo years later, in a tank.

Ciccio and Tore’s mom and dad, despite 16 long years have passed, continue to be convinced that their children lost their lives following a gesture of courage. A game between children, finished in the worst way. And they are convinced that those peers have seeing what really happened.

Today they are adults and they appeal to their conscience, asking them to tell the truth. They have a right to know what happened to the two children. Today, they would no longer be attributable.

The words of Ciccio and Tore’s mother after the appeal of father Filippo

It was much more than a test of courage. My children were egged on by someone to go to the House of a Hundred Rooms. Alone they would never have gotten close, also because it was a place they didn’t frequent. I’m sure there were other kids with them, who knew where they were and never wanted to talk. Ciccio and Tore may have been victims of murder, which is why we will shortly be presenting an application to request the reopening of the investigation into their deaths.

The woman underlined the too many inconsistencies in the stories of Ciccio and Tore’s friends. Today they are all around 30 years old and some of them have also become dads.

The case was archived and the requests of the two parents over the years have always been refused. The memories of what were then only children, after 16 years, may no longer be reliable.

It is clear that with Ciccio and Tore there was someone who never wanted to say anything. Kids who kept silent and adults who convinced them not to talk.

The autopsy revealed that the older brother, Ciccio, has lost his life instantlywhile the minor, Tore, is died of starvation a few days later.