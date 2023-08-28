Fabrizio Cicchitto at La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it





“The one against Craxi was an authentic coup d’état hatched by a politicized part of the Judiciary with the help of the great national newspapers expressed by the strong powers and by the large financial and editorial groups”. He stated it Fabrizio Cicchitto – director of Civiltà Socialista, today President of ReL, Reformism and Freedom, former President in 2008 of the Parliamentary Group of the PDL in the Chamber of Deputies – in La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica.

“Mani Pulite had a completely one-sided trend. The irregular funding concerned and involved all parties, without exception, (even the MSI has always benefited from an ENI income, while in almost all the local levels of the central-south the parties of the constitutional arc taxed each other to have a soft opposition from the MSI right), and had as protagonists all the large editorial financial groups that drew from all this great advantages”.

“Ernesto Rossi and Don Sturzo over the years Fifty and Sixty they explicitly denounced the thing, so everyone knew what was happening, primarily magistrates and journalists, but that was the system and no one moved. Then in 1989-91, once the communist danger had ended at an international level, the strong powers in Italy wanted to get rid of the excessive power of the parties, in the first place precisely that of the DC and the PSI which were the substantial owners of the public industry system , which the private economic powers wanted to liquidate, privatizing them at bargain prices”.

