“The analysis of the critical issues that we saw today during the meeting is very interesting and useful for the Ministry of Health's plan to address the issue of equity”. Thus, Americo Cicchetti, general director of health planning of the Ministry of Health, on the occasion of the first Salutequità Summit, in which the 10 levers for equal access to relaunch and modernize the National Health Service were presented.
