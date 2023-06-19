Cicagna – The patronal feast of San Giovanni is back in Cicagna. From tomorrow to Friday in the church there will be the Quarantore of preparation, Saturday 24 at 20.30 Solemn mass and procession, presided over by Don Fausto Brioni. On the “profane” front, the neighborhood food stand will churn out typical dishes (cheese focaccia, asado…) on three evenings from Thursday to Saturday, from 7.30pm, flanked, respectively, by the Filadelfia and Caravel orchestras and by Queen played by the Radio tribute band Gaga. Friday at 19 the “March of the bonfires” of the Polisportiva, Saturday is the evening of fireworks displays in the Cassottana and Poggio & Prato districts. The exhibition of art and crafts organized by the “Il Piffero” association is back in the funds of the historic centre.