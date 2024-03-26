The cicadas they are fascinating creatures, best known for their distinctive summer song, which resonates on warm days like a hymn to the season. These insectsi, an integral part of the ecosystem, live most of their lives underground as nymphs, emerging only in their adult phases to mate and lay their eggs. egg. Their ability to do the jet pee. Cicadas, with their way of pee, remind us of the complexity and variety of the natural world, offering us new wonders to discover every time.

This unusual fact is not just a curiosity of nature, but hides behind it interesting explanations and potential applications. First, consider that cicadas feed primarily on tree sap, a diet that forces them to ingest large quantities of food. For an insect of their size, it would be energetically expensive to expel waste in the form of droplets; so, here's nature's solution: jet pee!

Why does the cicada phenomenon interest science and robotics?

Now, you may be wondering: but why should we care? Well, the world of science and of robotics is already taking an interest in this phenomenon. The cicadas, standing right on the border between physical necessity and possibility energythey might inspire new technologies in the field of miniaturization, a fundamental aspect in the development of new robots.

