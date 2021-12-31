Man is inventive. Man has invented machines to make life easier. For example, we drive in a car to a shop where we buy food packaged by robots. In the meantime, the dishes are washed for us at home by a machine. These kinds of devices wouldn’t exist if we hadn’t invented gears much earlier. Gears that mesh force each other to rotate when one does. In this way, the direction and speed of a movement can be controlled. Literally progress. Evolution is inventive.

With some insects, gears have been in use for millions of years. Nymphs, or young ones, of the beetle cicada Issus coleoptratus for example, use them to direct their lives. Or at least their jump. At the base of their hind legs, they have spines that mesh like gears. This causes both hind legs to move exactly at the same time when such a nymph jumps away to escape a hungry assailant. Without the gear mechanism, the jump would be unfocused and perhaps end up in the stomach of the attacker after a clumsy seesaw or degenerate into a haphazard twist. So it prevents a downward spiral.

The rest of the appearance of this young beetle cicada is also reminiscent of a small machine. It appears to be made up of shiny metal plates, with rusty brown spots here and there. Sometimes there is a gray-green cast. Lighter points, spread over the body and in a few places close to each other, look like rivets that fasten the plates together. The speed with which this little machine can leap away seems to be underlined by a broom-like structure at the rear, which resembles a steam trail that seems to spew out of the creature. A bit like a cartoonist shows speed. In reality, they are wax threads.

Cicadas suck plant juices, but with this they ingest much more sugars than they need. They excrete it in the form of a sweet substance called honeydew. Fungi and bacteria thrive on this stuff, so it is important for the nymph not to have honeydew on its hole. This is what the wax threads are for. They absorb some of the sweet stuff or make sure it drips off the animal. They also break easily if a predator tries to grab them there, leaving the attacker with nothing but sticky jaws while the young beetle cicada has made it to safety using its gears. ingenious. More ingenious than the related song cicadas in warmer regions, which, unlike beetle cicadas, can sing.

In the suggestion of speed that the wax threads arouse, there is still a beautiful image with the right incidence of light. It is reminiscent of a photo with decorative fireworks being sprayed out of the back of a shiny machine. So a happy ending.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021