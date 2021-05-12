“You go down the highway and they crash on your windshield, it’s like hail.” “You walk through a graveyard of carcasses, you step on it and they make noise, it’s a horrible feeling.” “They stick to your body, in your hair.” “At night they emit an unbearable buzzing, it is difficult to sleep.” Comments like these are already beginning to roll among residents of the residential areas on the outskirts of Washington, full of forests where deer and squirrels usually circulate, but where these days a natural phenomenon very strange, which is repeated religiously every 17 years: an “invasion” of billions of cicadas that will extend for about a month through 15 states of the United States and that will complicate the lives of millions of people, especially on the East Coast of the country .

Many Americans, who have already begun to normalize their lives with a massive vaccination campaign against Covid and the almost full reopening of shops, they will return to seclusion these weeks by cicadas, also known as cicadas. Out of disgust, discomfort, out of fear of this phenomenon that has not been seen since 2004.

An Argentinean who has lived for about 20 years in Bethesda, Maryland, says that at that time she secluded herself at home and only went out for the essentials. But for that he had to do a special operation: he covered himself with a blanket on the way to the car so that the cicadas would not catch on his clothes or hair.

Then he chose to use a hat with mosquito net built-in for the face. “You feel like you have bugs everywhere: they don’t do anything, but it’s an ugly feeling and that’s why we stayed home longer than usual. The boys didn’t want to go out, ”he says.

Not suitable for phobics

Jelena Kecmanovic, a clinical psychologist, director of the Arlington Institute for Behavior Therapy, notes that nearly 25% of Americans fear one or more animals, more than any other object or situation. For many, that fear is disproportionate and turns into phobia, which can affect up to 7% of the population.

The Brood X type cicada in its nymph stage. Photo: Reuters

The expert explained to Clarion that “during the invasion of the cicadas, insects will be everywhere, so avoiding them could dramatically affect the lives of people with phobias. Some of my patients are already concerned that they will not be able to spend time outdoors this summer, which is particularly concerning because we need to maximize time outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. “

Little holes, first sign

In this area you can already see the little holes on the ground where the insects come out, usually under trees, but in other states, like North Carolina, the cicadas are already in their splendor. The phenomenon will spread to states such as Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Texas, among others. As adults live 4-6 weeks, much of the country could be living with cicadas until mid-June.

Based on the 2004 experience, the cars will be fully covered insects and will have to be removed with a brush; cicadas will stick to windows and stick to bike spokes. “It looks like an alien invasion,” say those who last experienced it.

Jerome Grant, Professor of Entomology and Plant Pathology at the University of Tennessee, explained to Clarion that “it is a natural biological phenomenon that occurs every 17 years, with more than 2 million cicadas per hectare in some areas. I would not consider it an invasion, because they have been underground for all that time and it is their time to emerge from the ground, become adults, mate, reproduce, return to the ground and continue the life cycle for another 17 years ”.

They are not just any cicadas, because there are many varieties. This is the so-called “periodic cicada Brood X“, Which is the longest living insect in the United States: its appearance every 17 years it’s in their genetics and the exact cause is uncertain. They are between 2 and 5 cm tall and have red, bulging eyes.

A 17-year process

The process, according to Grant, is as follows: “After almost 17 years underground, immature cicadas emerge from the ground when the temperature of the earth reaches about 17 or 18 degrees about 10 centimeters deep. After they emerge, the brown-colored nymphs crawl along a vertical surface (posts, fences, tree trunks, house siding, etc.), where they will shed their skin and become adults. A few days after emerging, adult males will begin to “sing” (making loud sounds) to attract females for mating.

An ecology student at the University of Maryland takes the temperature of the soil. Photo: AFP

After mating, the females lay eggs on small twigs and the adults die. Six to 10 weeks later, the eggs hatch, small nymphs fall from the branches and dig into the ground about 10 to 15 centimeters and there they are feeding on the roots of the trees. for 17 years until the cycle starts again.

“Cicadas do not bite or sting, so they do not represent no danger for humans or animals, ”Grant explained. “The only damage caused by Brood X is the result of egg laying by females. The female has a knife-shaped ovipositor that she uses to cut twigs into which she inserts her eggs. The twig or branch will turn brown and die, so egg laying can be a problem in young trees in gardens or in commercial nurseries. “

Noise

Grant points out that “the main problem with periodic cicadas is the sounds produced by the males, which range between 85 and 100 decibels. These loud, continuous sounds are annoying for some people, while they are relaxing for others. Cicadas can also be a concern for outdoor activities or events. “

In truth, the decibel level of cicadas is the equivalent of a grass cutting machine. Imagine living 4-6 weeks with that sound?

However, the expert advises taking the phenomenon calmly and even enjoy the moment: “Because it occurs only 4-5 times in a person’s life, I encourage families to use it as a learning opportunity, to experience nature and sounds that won’t be heard for 17 years.”

To eat cicadas

In addition, he adds, “Brood X periodical cicadas provide many benefits: they aerate the soil, provide food for many animals, add nitrogen and other important nutrients and minerals to the soil after the cicadas die, and provide natural tree pruning. Humans can also cook and eat the periodic cicadas; in fact, some people say they taste like asparagus. Use this experience to enjoy the sounds they provide and expand your culinary experience incorporating them into your meals at your table ”.

A bug that brings many benefits and certain drawbacks Photo: AFP

The psychologist Kecmanovic adds that “the best way to deal with phobias at this time or another is to slowly start to approach what one fears: for example, look at some photos and videos of cicadas and other insects, spending time in areas where there are some of them while using an insect repellent, and then increasing exposure to them over time. “

And he concludes: “If this is difficult, the recommendation is to find a good therapist cognitive behavioral therapy to work with them on their entomophobia and teach them how to better tolerate anxious thoughts and feelings and how to relax their body, if necessary.

