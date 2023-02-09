Through a press conference, the function that Lucha Libre Culiacán has scheduled for next Saturday, February 11, was made official, which will have the return to the Sinaloan capital of Cibernético, in addition to Pagano, Niño Hamburguesa, Lady Shani, as well as the idol from home, Mr. Iguana. The JC Chávez Sports Center will be the home of this function.

The presentation was in charge of Cachuy Rubio, gladiator and promoter of the event; Marco Antonio López, associate promoter; Mr. Iguana, Jesús Velázquez, representing ISDE; in addition to the young Rey Kiché, Aetos, who will make their debut as professionals; as well as Machiavellian, who was scheduled to debut, but an injury will prevent him.

“Happy to open the billboard this 2023 with Culiacán. We have just passed the 30th anniversary of Triple A, and what better than bringing new the most important rivalries. The first time I went to a wrestling function in Culiacán I had to see Cibernetico and now I will have to fight on the same billboard with him and in my city”, said Mr. Iguana.

Meanwhile, Marco López invited fans to attend to enjoy the sport show. “We bring a very good poster, Pagano and Ciber have a very good fight between them and I think it will be a great fight, in addition to the same is expected with the rest of the contests,” said the promoter.

The stellar fight will be carried out by Pagano, Octagon Jr. and Flamita facing the Vipers, which are made up of Cibernético, Látigo and Toxin. In the semifinal, the Company of Thugs (Cachuy Rubio, Ciclope, Eclipse and Mario Mora) will measure forces with Lady Shany, Dulce Kanela, Niña Hamburguesa and Mr. Iguana, who emphasized that they will do everything possible to humiliate their already classic Sinaloan rivals .

In the third contest, Mini Psycho Clown and Ronin will face the Black Parkita and the Bird. In the second of the night, Jet Lee and Delfín Jr. will seek to impose conditions against Doberman and Furia Azteca. And to open the bill, Tigre de Bengala Jr. and Raseg will welcome Aetos and Rey Kiché to professionalism.

Ticket sales are divided into 750 pesos in row A, 600 pesos in row B, 500 pesos in stage C, 300 pesos in ring side, 200 pesos in general for adults and 150 pesos for children in the stands. Those who purchase tickets for the first three rows will have the right to live with the fighters prior to the show. Passes can be purchased at the headquarters, the JC Chávez Sports Center in Culiacán Park, formerly called Parque 87.