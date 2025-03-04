The cyber attacks aim to get as many data as possible, and in a world where companies increasingly store our information, their databases have become the objective of many cybercriminals. And in our country, one of the largest companies is El Corte Inglés and as reported during Sunday afternoon they have suffered a computer attack.

As the distribution group recognized in a message sent to its clients last Sunday, “recently An external supplier has suffered unauthorized access to personal data of our clients. “

After clarifying that this attack was identified and corrected immediately, El Corte Inglés explained that they have put the facts to the knowledge of the authorities and that they have required their supplier “the application of additional measures that prevent this type of incidents In the future. “

But the damage is already done, and the hackers have already been made with identification and contact data of the customers, as well as Used card numbers for purchases only in El Corte Inglés. While the company has assured that “such information It does not allow third parties to operate or make payments With its El Corte Inglés card, there are still several threats that we must prevent.

For example, with the exposed data they can supplant our identity, send us phishing attacks to get new information, such as passwords or bank data or directly that put our data in the Deepweb and end up being victim of spam campaigns and other cyber attacks.

OCU’s recommendations in front of cyber attack to El Corte Inglés

To do this, experts from the Organization of Consumers and Users are recommending to the clients of El Corte Inglés to extreme precautions, and among the measures for this stand out:

Cancel your El Corte Inglés card, This will avoid any possible unauthorized use From the English Court They are not going to contact passwords or data. If they call you or send a message, they are not them. Before any call, email or sms unexpected or suspicious, distrust and Get in touch with the sender to confirm that this message on another different way. Watch your card extracts well: any possible position that after this attack makes in your account and has not been authorized and must reimburse it.