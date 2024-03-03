With a historic performance by Jordan Allen, the Los Mochis Pioneros started the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA) on the right foot by beating Ángeles de México City in the opening game by a score of 98 -90.

The Mochitenses welcomed the capital team and blamed them for their first defeat by staying with the duel held at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The owners of the court had a good startwhich allowed them to win the first period by a score of 23 to 16.

The Sinaloans began the reaction in the second quarterwhich was the most even, with 30 points, so that those from Mexico City went to halftime with the score in their favor 53-46.

The visitors showed a different face from the third quarter onwardsin which they scored 32 points, in exchange for 16 from the locals, which allowed them to turn the score around and reach the last quarter with a 78-69 in their favor.

The final period would end 21-20 with an advantage for the Angelsbut that was not enough to regain the advantage, which crystallized the first victory for Derrick Alston's pupils.

The best scorer for the winners was the North American Jordan Allen, in an extraordinary performance, Jordan Allen, with 48 points, five rebounds and two assists, in addition to 13 3-point shots, setting a regular season record in the league. Anthony Laveal Johnson contributed 10 points and 5 rebounds, while Aaron Marcus Evans scored 10 points, with 3 rebounds and an assist.

Nana Kwasi Hyeakuro Opoku was the best of the locals with 24 points and 3 reboundsfollowed by Johnny Hughes III with 15 points, 7 rebounds and one assist and William Thomas Yoakum with 12 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists.

We recommend you read:

The Mochitenses will seek to complete their first sweep of the campaign this Sunday, when the second and final game of the series takes place. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. in Sinaloa), at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium, in the country's capital.