Mazatlan.- Despite having the support of the fans, Venados de Mazatlán Basketball was unable to compete with the intensity of the Caballeros de Culiacán and they were defeated 76-88 at the Lobodome gym, to start the 2023 season of Basketball Circuit of the Pacific Coast.

the meeting

Venados y Caballeros jumped onto the court with the intention of providing a good show, and it would be the visitors who would take center stage at all times.

Led by George Beaman, Culiacán started the first quarter quickly taking the lead on the scoreboard, however, the Venados responded with mettle, and Charles Strowbridge took the lead for the reds to get closer on the scoreboard, closing 18-19 in favor of the cabs.

Charles Strowbridge was one of the most prominent of Venados. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

For the second quarter, the entry of the juniors refreshed their strength on the court, and once again Caballeros showed their attacking power, reaching up to nine points above Venados, who could not find their fortune under the basket and lost 36 points. -44 at halftime.

The third quarter did not change the rhythm of the match much, as the Cabs did not let go of the accelerator, and with the refreshment of players they took the advantage of up to 17 points over the reds, who little by little tried to get back into the game, but without success. , which left the score at 54-66 that seemed damning.

Already in the final part of the game, Mazatlán was never able to balance the scales against its rival ‘culichi’, and the Knights sentenced a comfortable victory of 76-88, with which they won the opening series.

Jorge “Pocholo” Casillas was the most enthusiastic of the reds. Photo: Courtesy Venados club.

best scorers

George Beamon with 22 points, Marcus Terrance with 17, and Michael Jackson Wright with 16, were the best scored in Culiacán, while Charles Strowbridge shined for Mazatlán with 14 points, followed by Alex William with 13, and a very good participation from Jorge “Pocholo” Casillas with 11 goals.

emotional inauguration

Prior to the start of the match, the opening ceremony of the Cibacopa 2023 season was held, where the Mazatlan coach Julieta López de La Peña was honored for her 30-year career in local basketball.

Julieta López de La Peña with the recognition. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

The mayor of Mazatlán, Edgar González, together with José Antonio Toledo Ortíz, President of the Administration Council of Venados de Mazatlán, Juan José Pacho of ISDE, and Paúl Luque, President of Venados Basketball, presented the recognition to the teacher.

Board of Venados de Mazatlán with the honoree of the night. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

The War Band and Escort of the 3rd Military Region of Mazatlán was present at the inaugural event with the honors to the flags, as well as the royal procession of Carnival 2023.

Toledo Ortíz addressed a few words to the attendees and wished the best of luck for Venados in the recently started campaign, to go on to officially open the season.