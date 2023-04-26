Mazatlan.- Venados Basketball weighed their madness to win 98-89 at the Lobodomein the first game of the series against the Falcons of Ciudad Obregon.

This Wednesday, Mazatlán will seek to seal the series in its favor, in the second game on the dot at 8:15 p.m.

Actions

Mazatlán was superior to Halcones in the first quarter, letting his offensive arsenal feel with an effective Alex Williams, plus work on Jay Strowbridge’s paint.

At the end, a triple by Leroy Davis and a basket by Jay Strowbridge they were enough for Venados to go up 24-18.

For the second period Mazatlán began completely dominating the stave, before a zero offense from the visitors who took more than five minutes to score their first basket.

The youthful Pedro Márquez once again showed off his good game, as did Alex Williams and Venados managed to take advantage of more than 15 points, but in the end the defense did not hold the difference and the visiting came close to finishing the quarter 42-38.

The third period was the best for Halcones that took a 72-68 lead by fully recovering from a shaky start, with a good way of James Whitt who commanded the Halcones offense, along with the honor of Cerlbe Ervin.

Mazatlán was impressed when it came to attacking and paid for it by going down on the scoreboard.

In the end, the fourth episode was the key for Venados who managed to take the result in his favor, thanks to an offensive flurry of more than 20 points.

Vincent Bouman, Alex Williams and Alfredo Casillas joined forces, along with a good cast of Jay Strowbridge.

Williams was the best home basket player with 18.

James Whitt stood out on the visit with 29.