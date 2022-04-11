Mazatlan.- They are left wanting. Venados de Mazatlán had the game in their hands and let it escape in the end, to end up losing dramatically 89-93 against some Pioneros de Los Mochis who rescued a good result on the third date of Cibacopa 2022.

The actions

Focused on repeating what was well done the night before, the Venados Basketaball squad saved nothing, and from the first quarter they drilled the Pioneros’ basket to take a great 29-12 lead in their favor.

In the second quarter, the Marlon Stewart-Joshua Ramírez duo continued to wreak havoc; however, the Pioneers were able to close the gap thanks to the push of Decensea White and Donald Runnels.

With all that, Venados closed the room with a great play between Áleks Hits and Stewart that Francisco Carmona nailed to leave the board with a 51-38 at halftime.

After a good talk at halftime with their coach Guillermo Vecchio, Los Mochis came out on top for the third quarter, and with strong plays in attack they managed to shorten the score by more than 15 points and later they took the lead.

However, the Venados would not give up so easily and once again those who know would connect, under the direction of James Penny, to close the episode 73-66.

The beginning of the fourth quarter seemed to continue as the previous one ended, with some offensive Venados, however, several inattentions in defense and the good strategy of Pioneros meant that the locals ended up giving up on the scoreboard, and Los de Mochis took a well-deserved victory. on the court of the Lobodome by 89-93, leaving the series with a victory per side.

basket makers

Jordan Stevens was a beast under the rim and led the offense with 22 points, followed by Quintín Alexander and Decensea White, both with 20 points, and Anthony Johnson, with 18 points.

For Venados, the best scorers were Joshua Ramírez, with 21 points, and Marlon Stewart, with 20, the latter within the Top 5 basket player this season.

With this defeat, Venados remains with a 3-3 mark and in fifth position, while Pioneros reached second place in the standings with 4-2, just below Astros de Jalisco.

The next duel for the Port Reds will be on Tuesday against the Zonkeys team from Tijuana, while Los Mochis will play at home against the Caballeros de Culiacán