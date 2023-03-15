Mazatlan.- The field of the Lobodome gym was the scene of the great duel between Venados de Mazatlán Basketball and Astros de Jalisco at the beginning of a new series in Cibacopa 2023. The reds knew how to suffer in the last moments and obtained a valuable victory of 103- 98 against the champion that will give them a lot of strength for the rest of the season.

The game

Motivated to improve on their performance in Sunday’s opener, the Venados jumped on the court wanting to vindicate themselves, and quickly took advantage of their offensive actions to take a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Venados continued their good momentum on the court in the second quarter, and led by Vincent Boumann dominated the champion under the basket to go 47-37 at halftime.

The Astros champion was slow to respond, however, upon returning from the locker room they corrected their mistakes, and led by their captain Karim Rodríguez, they balanced the match a bit, closing the third quarter with 77-67 in favor of the reds.

The last quarter was completely crazy, as the Astros let go with everything and put pressure on the Venados, evening the score with a few minutes to go, however, the work of the local allowed Venados to win 103-98. final.

best scorers

The duo of Vincent Boumann and Jalek Felton, with 27 and 26 points respectively, led the offense of the Mazatlecos in a game that went from more to less for the Buenos Aires team. Another standout of the night was Alex Williams, who contributed 18 goals to the red count.

Meanwhile, Shamorie Ponds scored 27 points for the Astros, followed by captain Karim Rodríguez, who scored 24 points, and Emmanuel Omogbo with another 15.

After the victory on Tuesday, Venados de Mazatlán will seek to tie the series against the Astros in the second game of the series, which will begin at 8:00 p.m. on the court of the Autonomous University of Durango.