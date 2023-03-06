Mazatlan.- In a festive and merriment atmosphere, the Venados de Mazatlán Basketball club held the event “Put on the Jersey 2023”, where they unveiled to the fans what their new uniforms will be for the 2023 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit ( Cibacopa).

Venados begins their adventure in the tournament next Sunday, and for this they seek to join forces with the fans through the new skin, which they hope can be an incentive to support them in each game.

The celebration

The parking lot of Plaza Acaya was the perfect setting for the “Ponte la Jersey” of the reds, where the musical group “Medalla de Honor” from Culiacán, and the young Romarioh, entertained the event with songs before and during the presentation.

Players of the squad with the queens and the king of Carnival Mazatlán 2023. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

Among the special guests at the event were Paul Luque, President of Venados Basketball, Ismael Barrios, General President of Club Venados de Mazatlán, Ninfa Padrón from Plaza Acaya, Armida Hernández from Sistema DIF, Juan José Pacho, representative of ISDE Zona Sur, among others more.

Uncover the armor

Next, the parade began to reveal the new skin of the team, first with the casual cotton shirts, then with the training ones, and the special edition jersey of al Banda MS that has attracted so much attention from the fans.

Vincent Boumann with the alternate jersey. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

Subsequently, the player Vincent Boumann presented the alternative uniform, which is indigo blue degraded in the lower part to black. After this, Jay R Strowbridge took the stage to show the visitor’s uniform, dominated by white and some live and black stripes on the sleeves and neck.

Jay R Strowbridge wearing the white shirt. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

Finally, Fran Acosta from Mazatlan, the best youth player of the 2022 season, uncovered the home jersey, this being the traditional crimson red all over, but now with some white and yellow piping.

Francisco Acosta with the red uniform, which will now be the local one. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados.

ready for action

After the presentation, all the players and coaching staff of Venados Basketball went up to the stage to take the souvenir photo, accompanied by the Queen of Carnival 2023, Alejandra Tirado, the Queen of Floral Games, Uma Ramírez, the King of Joy, Víctor Quiroz, and Melanie Alarcón, children’s queen of Carnival.

Ismael Barrios thanked those present for being present at the events, and asked the fans to join the red club’s crusade for Cibacopa, which will begin against their rival Caballeros de Culiacán next Saturday, March 11, and one day later , the opening at the Lobodome gym.