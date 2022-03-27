Mazatlan.- The 2022 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit is just around the corner, and the Venados Basketball team published what will be the regular list of matches that it will experience this year.

The burst championship will officially start on March 30 with the series between Zonkeys de Tijuana and Astros de Jalisco. There are eight squads that participate in the circuit.

the new adventure

As is known, a month ago, Venados will begin the campaign by visiting their arch-rival, Caballeros de Culiacán, on April 1 at the Juan S. Millán Sports Center, to receive the “culichis” the following day at the Lobodome of the UAD. The aforementioned meeting is agreed to start at 7:00 p.m., one hour after the inauguration.

Next, the Reds from the port will play their next series on April 5 and 6, visiting Astros de Jalisco, to return home on April 9 and 10 against Pioneros de Los Mochis.

On April 12 and 13, the Venados will travel to the border to clash with the Zonkeys, while on April 19 and 20 they will have to leave for Culiacán for one more classic series against the Caballeros.

Venados home game schedule. Photo: Facebook Venados Basketball.

Mazatlán will be local on April 22 and 23 against Rayos de Hermosillo, and will close the month (26-27) with another local series, this time against Frayles de Guasave.

On April 30, they will visit Halcones de Ciudad de Obregón, and the second duel of the series will take place on May 1. Then will come the last series of the first round, against the Ostioneros de Guaymas, on May 3 and 4 as a visitor.

READ MORE: Boxing: “I’m in the best version of my career”: Jesús ‘Veneno’ Aréchiga

Second round

Already in the second round it will be time to pay the visits of the first, and the initial match will be another clash against Caballeros de Culiacán, but now at the Lobodome, May 6 and 7. It will be followed by another series at home on the 10th and 11th against Astros de Jalisco, to then go to Los Mochis on the 17th and 18th to play against Pioneros.

On May 20 and 21, Venados will host Zonkeys at the UAD, and later will go to Hermosillo on May 24 and 25 to have two series in a row at home, against Ciudad Obregón and Jalisco.

The last series of the regular role will be played on June 3 and 4, and the Mazatlecos will have to play again on enemy soil, the Millán Sports Center, home of Caballeros de Culiacán.

The red players give it all at practice in the Lobodome. Photo: Courtesy Venados Basketball.

Hard work near the start

On the other hand, the coach of Venados Basketball Mazatlán, James Penny, said he was committed to the team and assured that his players are working hard in the preseason to reach the top at the start of the circuit, already with a practically complete squad.

READ MORE: Cycling: The MTB race “The Six Hours” returns to Mazatlan