Mazatlan.- Deer Basketball I can’t in home after losing 95-85 to the Tijuana Zonkeys In the first game of the series held at the Lobodome, the port team was left with a 1-2 mark, in the second round.

At half time, the advantage was for Zonkeys by 43-35, the visit dominated the first two quarters with better forcefulness inside the painted zone, as well as in long-distance shots.

The experienced player Édgar Gabribay was important for the visit, against Venados who, despite putting momentum in the third period, could not get any closer.

Coach Guillermo Correa moved his pieces at the end, with the entry of Leroy Davis and Jeff Ledbetter, who gave their team good dynamics, but in the end the visit took advantage of the spaces with quick transitions.

For the home team Jalek Felton showed that little by little he is reaching his best level by scoring 17 points, Alex Willims followed with 15. Anthony Young led the visitors with 24.