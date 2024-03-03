Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Deers Basketball managed to sign their first victory of the campaign, by beating the Knights of Culiacán in the inaugural duel in the port, of the 2024 season of the Cibacopa.

The team of Deers Basketballdirected by Fernando “Tulo” Riverostarted with: Robert Whitfield, Xavier White, Alonzo Stafford, Terrence Thompson, Douglas Herring.

Michael Jackson, Romario Roque, Soren De Luque, Nick Waddell, Marcus Tarrancethey started by Gentlemenled by Bernardo Fitz-González.

In the first quarter Venados took the lead to go ahead in the score 36-19 by double digits, with good actions from Robert Whitfield who led the offense with 11 points in that initial period.

The home team did not let their guard down in the second quarter to maintain the advantage and increase it, by showing good dynamics and shots from the three-point line with a Whitfield inspired, who hit his first four attempts to increase the difference of the local fifth by score 58-33 in favor of Deer.

Wayne Runnels Jr. He had a brilliant first half by scoring several points, most of them thanks to four successful three-point attempts. Another who stood out was Alonzo Stafford who penetrated the paint on several occasions, to add 20 points before halftime.

Gentlemen He did not have his best night, with little effectiveness in long-distance shots and struggling to penetrate the Buenos Aires defense. Surprisingly, Michael jackson He had a difficult night with few points.

For the third quarter Deer increased the advantage to go into the final period 77-48. Already at the end, Mazatlan sent to the court Omar Miramontesthe store Francisco Acosta and Alejandro Carrillo, Eliseo Murrieta and Nicolas Paletta.

The best basket makers of Deer were Wayne Runnels Jr with 25 points and Robert Whitfield with 23. For the visit Carson Newsome with 18 units and Marcus Tarrance 12.

Mazatlan will play as a visitor against Pioneros de Los Mochis on March 5 and 6, to return home on the 8th and 9th to play the series against the Rays of Hermosillo.

Prior to the start of the game, the opening ceremony was held, where tribute was paid to Mazatlan basketball figures such as Hilario Cazares, Ramon Aguirre, Jorge Pena, Fernando Partida, Jorge Bustamante.

In addition, there was the presence of Paul Luque Whaley, team president and José Antonio Toledo Ortiz, president of the Board of Directors of Shows Pacific Coastwho took the opportunity to inaugurate the 2024 season and provide a message of encouragement to the team.

An artistic act was also offered in which the young people of H Studio with break dances Dance and Hip hopin addition to the performance of the DJ Phoenika.

