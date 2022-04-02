Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Knights of Culiacan debuted with defeat in the 2022 campaign of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit, as they fell tonight by a score of 98-96 against Venados Basketball of Mazatlanin a duel that was well attended at the Juan S. Millán Sports Center, which opened its doors after two years of not having a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, and the director of the ISDE; Julio Cesar Cascajares. After a small inaugural show, with a dance group and a lot of atmosphere, the Cabs could not give their fans a joy on the floor, which almost filled the building.

Jesús Estrada Ferreiro makes an opening basket

The match was good, as both teams proved to be with fine aim, which excites their fans for the rest of the campaign. The Cabs dominated the first quarter 30-27, but Venados went into halftime with a 2-point lead by leading the scoreboard 53-51.

In the third period, the Venados headed for victory by taking a 10-point lead, with Dewann Stewart Jr in great form, who led the Buenos Aires offense and finished with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The Cabs entered the last period almost defeated, but they had a great reaction, staying one basket away from sending the game to overtime.

For the Knights, Samuel James Daniel stood out with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, and Najeal Young with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Today the Knights will pay a visit to Venados, in a duel that is planned to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Lobo Dome of the University of Durango.