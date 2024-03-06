The 24 units of David Sloan were not enough for Frayles de Guasave to have a triumphant return to his home in Chevron Cibacopa Leaguefalling with a tight score of 83-81 against Rayos de Hermosillo.

The actions

Despite eight points from Michael Henry, Frayles fell in the first period with a score of 25-22.

While for Good heavens Sterling Manley stood out, who scored 12 points.

For the second period, both squads came out with everything and with six points from Terrence Drisdom, the Sonorans came out ahead with a score of 23-14 and thus went to halftime with a partial victory of 48-36.

Here for the Guasavense team David Sloan and Michael Henryboth with six points.

Guasave's team stood out in the offensive but it was not enough | Photo: Vicente Guerrero

For the penultimate period, Lucas Zurita's team improved its actions and with 12 points from David Sloan they triumphed with a score of 28-16. Derek Culver stood out for the visitors with seven points. The last quarter ended in favor of Rayos with a score of 19-17, thus sealing the victory.

Protocol

Firstly, the players were introduced to Rays of Hermosillo and then the elements that will defend the Frayles colors in this campaign took the field.

Meanwhile, the municipal president, Martín Ahumada Quintero, gave boxer Kevin “Desvalagado” Villanueva, WBC Youth world champion, to shoot the hoop.

The visitors won due to their good play | Photo: Vicente Guerrero

What's next

These squads will meet again this Wednesday at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, starting at 8:15 p.m.